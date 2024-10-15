Platform design principles in an evolving technology space

BY Fahad Osmani for Capital One3 minute read

The most effective enterprise technology platforms streamline operations, drive innovation, and enable scalability while managing costs and risk. They help improve the overall productivity of enterprise functions and enhance the customer experience. This is why getting the platform design right at the start is so important. The design of a platform affects its effectiveness, efficiency, and ability to support the organization’s long-term goals.

To get the design right, teams should work backward from the destination of a desired end-user’s journey, incorporate the most effective tools relevant to that journey, and deeply integrate design with technical and business considerations. That means strong bonds with cross-functional partners across the business—data scientists; engineers; product managers; and risk, governance, and security teams, among others—are a must. Here are some design insights and best practices to make platforms more customer-centric, innovative, and scalable. Not surprisingly, these principles start with understanding the customer and their journey, ensuring that the platform addresses real needs and pain points so proper features and functionalities are prioritized. UNDERSTAND THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY Designers are often told to approach a product with customer archetypes and an end goal in mind. What problem needs to be addressed? What new functionality is needed to solve that problem? Often designers research these questions, but there is one more they should always ask: “What can the customer already do?”

Designers and other stakeholders should know how the customer operates, what tools they’re using to achieve their goals, and how those tools should integrate with a product or platform. Then they can think through whether it’s more appropriate to build a whole new experience or create a different approach to the customer’s existing environment to address the problem. Understanding the customer’s journey can save the business time and resources, and ensure the customer appreciates the product all the more. STEER THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY If knowing the customer journey comes first, then steering that journey is second. The “chrome” of a platform—the “wrapper,” or surrounding elements that facilitate platform interactions (log-in, log-out, and profile navigations)—may seem innocuous, but it can make or break an experience. It defines how customers navigate the platform and understand how to accomplish their most critical priorities. These elements shouldn’t be evolving every time a platform is updated. It’s crucial to define these boundaries up front. The right boundaries ensure the experience is both intuitive and nonintrusive. Without them, there can be uncontrolled sprawl—tangential features creep in and the platform’s purpose becomes diluted. Instead of a meaningful space to create, it becomes a patchwork of products and capabilities. BUILD FOR AGILITY, SCALE, AND EVOLUTION Businesses want their products to last. The aim should be acknowledging and solving for the near term while baking in flexibility for future enhancements and evolutions. For example, if you know today’s users are going to be working with up to 10 possible results, build for that and leave room for filters, sorting, pagination, and summarization later, when your results will grow to tens of thousands as the platform expands its scope and capabilities.

Also, when thinking about scale, it can be helpful to think beyond the initial baseline user experience. A subset of users may be looking for a more unique or customized experience. If part of the desired future journey for users is allowing them to extend their own experience with guardrails in place, then build for some of this extensibility—even if it’s not satisfying every edge case. ENSURE AI-DRIVEN EXPERIENCES ARE CUSTOMER-CENTRIC As technology advances and AI becomes more ubiquitous, it is especially important to think about achieving a flexible and innovative platform. AI tools certainly have a place in platform design—from agentic interfaces to search, summarization, and dynamic content generation. Make sure you’re working with cross-functional teams. Robust data governance practices and continuous monitoring of AI systems for bias and accuracy are essential. Data scientists can steer the desired tone and embed some form of a North Star within the model. Then, teams can think about the prompts needed, how to summarize results, and what buttons to use to help guide the customer. HARNESS THE POWER OF CROSS-COLLABORATION As the world evolves, and with it customer preferences, harnessing the power of cross-functional collaboration when designing enterprise technology platforms is key. Designers need to work with data scientists, modelers, engineers, product managers, analysts, and other stakeholders from the beginning. When built right, enterprise technology platforms have the potential to become essential levers to augment design capabilities and better deliver experiences that meet customers’ needs. The power of building together keeps humans at the forefront with data-backed approaches to continually refine, iterate, and improve enterprise technology platform experiences.