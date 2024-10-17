How to create a safer, more sustainable food system

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

When health officials began frantically searching for the source of the deadliest listeria outbreak in more than a decade, perhaps they should have guessed liverwurst would live up to its name. With 10 people dead and dozens more hospitalized, how many lives might have been saved if the lunch meat’s provenance had been traceable from the beginning?

That’s exactly what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has in mind with new traceability guidelines for a variety of fruits, vegetables, cheese, and seafood (but no lunch meats) set to go into effect in 2026. While the new rules define which records need to be kept and handed over immediately to the FDA upon request, they don’t specify how to keep them. This has farmers and fishermen scrambling to adopt new technologies for tracking each day’s crop and catch from field-to-fork and from hook-to-cook. But the agency’s mandate is also an opportunity to trace the provenance and sustainability of foods that currently appear without fanfare on supermarket shelves. There are a number of technologies that can enable greater traceability—two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, like QR codes, are one of them. These barcodes house much more information than their linear (UPC-style) counterparts. Whether along the supply chain, or for consumer engagement via a smartphone scan, 2D barcodes can assist in the journey toward greater food safety and sustainability by providing more product, location, and origin data than ever before. And it’s clear that many companies are looking to test and adopt this technology specifically when it comes to food regulation and waste mitigation. Doing so can create unprecedented levels of data sharing for the benefit of trading partners across the supply chain. “We’re not setting the requirements for what must be in a 2D barcode when a customer or anyone in the supply chain scans it—we’re helping to make a global, universal standard for what those things are,” says Carrie Wilkie, senior vice president of standards and technology at GS1 US, the not-for-profit standards organization that administers the aforementioned UPC barcode and is helping industry move toward its 2D successor, popularly known as QR codes. Her remarks were part of a panel entitled “Innovation and Collaboration: The New Intersection of Food Safety, Sustainability, and Traceability” during this year’s Fast Company Innovation Festival, presented in partnership with GS1 US. Joining Wilkie on the dais was Tamara Muretagoiena, vice president of sustainability for the International Fresh Produce Association, and Renee Perry, vice president of CSR and ESG at Culinary Collaborations. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire discussion.)

A BOON FOR SUSTAINABILITY The FDA isn’t the only one who wants clear, real-time status updates on the freshness of their food, Wilkie argued. She recalled a moment from the pandemic era—when supply chain disruptions briefly made Huy Fong Foods’ sriracha worth its weight in gold—when she couldn’t tell whether her hot sauce was expired because the stamped typography was the same color as the bottle. “What if we had an easy, consistent way to scan a QR code and have the supplier tell me, ‘Yeah, this is still good; don’t throw it away’?” Wilkie asked rhetorically. “Or, ‘Don’t eat this,’ or ‘Don’t give this to your child or pets.’ ” Given that 30% to 40% of American food production is wasted, providing consumers real-time information on the contents of their fridge could also be a boon for sustainability, especially when it comes to produce and other perishables, where, as Muretagoiena put it, “it’s like we’re in the business of selling melting ice—literally every minute counts.” With better data and systems in place, products approaching their expiration dates could trigger deep discounting on retailers’ shelves or reroute them to food banks. DEFINING STANDARDS Sustainability has a double meaning for seafood, referring to not only its carbon footprint but also its catch. Overfishing has devastated highly desirable species such as bluefin tuna—with some fishermen alleging plots to deliberately fish them to extinction—creating an impetus for the industry to prove today’s catch is above board. “If we have an interoperable data standard, we can flag which zone it came from—or even which vessel under which captain—to identify any known issues,” Perry said. “So, we’re really combining the traceability with sustainability and the social.” This is why, she added, it’s critical that the seafood industry work together to define standards that will lift all boats, so to speak.

The same goes for the produce industry, Muretagoiena agreed, which despite its staggering size—$200 billion from farm output alone—possesses only a handful of recognizable brands, such as Dole, Chiquita, and Driscoll’s. “Few people recognize where fresh produce comes from, and what companies they belong to,” she said. “And that’s a problem for us, because the sustainability narrative is being driven by big consumer brands, even though we’re one of the most sustainable industries out there.” Brands, of course, are stories, and what if the global food industry could use the date stored in codes to tell the life story of every last tuna and berry? This is the premise of Portlandia’s iconic sketch involving Colin the chicken, whose entire life dossier is presented to potential diners. Colin is no joke at GS1 US, where the sketch is required viewing for employee onboarding. But just because its tech makes Colin possible doesn’t necessarily make him inevitable. “The million-dollar question,” Wilkie asked, “is how transparent do brands want to be versus how transparent they’re being regulated to be?” More likely than not, the future of food is being on a first-name basis with your dinner every night.