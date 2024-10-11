How public libraries are becoming community hubs in the midst of disasters

After Hurricane Helene tore through western North Carolina on September 27, residents rushed to a familiar place that had one of the only working internet connections in the area. In the parking lot of the West Asheville Public Library, hundreds of people logged on to the system’s Wi-Fi, password “readmore.”

Amid the catastrophic damage from extreme weather over the past few weeks, many people have found public libraries to be a refuge, from coordinating supply distribution to serving as meeting spots.

And this isn’t anything new. Increasingly, libraries see themselves as more than just a place to escape into a good book. Across the country, they’re adding services, making sustainability improvements, and launching initiatives to help communities adapt and respond to climate disasters. With 17,000 U.S. locations, and a majority of Americans within two miles from a branch, libraries are uniquely positioned to play this role.

“Libraries, librarians and library boards, and those that govern libraries are seeing the impacts of what’s happening around them,” says Matthew Bollerman, vice president of the Sustainable Libraries Initiative (SLI), and CEO of the Hauppauge Public Library on Long Island, New York. “They’re dealing with wildfires and flooding, so their own libraries, their own institutions, are getting stressed by the weather and conditions that they’re around. They’re trying to find ways to think through that holistically.”