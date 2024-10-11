Experts say this ‘magic mortgage rate’ will unlock the housing market

Want more housing market stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the ResiClub newsletter .

After hitting a 16-month low of 6.11% in early September, the average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate tracked by Mortgage News Daily has ticked back up, reaching 6.62% on Tuesday.

That increase will likely dampen some of the refinancing activity, which had started to gain a bit of momentum as some borrowers with 7% and 8% mortgage rates took the opportunity to get some relief.

According to a new survey by John Burns Research and Consulting (JBREC), neither the 6.11% rate nor today’s 6.62% was going to do too much to motivate homeowners who would like to sell but are staying put because of mortgage rates.