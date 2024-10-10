There’s a name for why social media posts about the election are so toxic

Have you ever found yourself outraged on social media by political posts about the U.S. election —and before you know it, you’re angrily clicking or commenting in disagreement? Well, there’s a name for that.

A new study from Tulane University has found that contrary to popular belief, political outrage actually fuels social media engagement.

While we typically prefer to engage with information that is consistent with our current beliefs (and avoid information that isn’t), researchers have found that online users can become relatively more engaged with posts that clash with their ideology. They’re calling it the “confrontation effect.”

“The research helps explain the large amount of toxic discourse we observe online,” said the study’s lead author Daniel Mochon, associate professor of marketing at Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business. “Our results reveal that individuals are strongly driven to voice their outrage toward those with whom they disagree.”