Combating AI-enabled fraud

The digital landscape is rapidly evolving, and as businesses transform, the threat of fraud intensifies. The growing risk of sophisticated financial crimes, like AI-driven synthetic identity fraud, presents unprecedented challenges worldwide for both businesses and individuals. Adyen, a leading global fintech company, is at the forefront of addressing these threats, protecting businesses and consumers alike. Adyen has partnered with companies such as GoFundMe, a major fundraising platform that supports a community of over 150 million users, to effectively combat fraud. By staying ahead of technological advances, Adyen has developed and successfully implemented innovative fraud-deterrent strategies.

THE RISING THREAT OF SYNTHETIC IDENTITY FRAUD A report from McKinsey found that synthetic identity fraud is the fastest-growing type of financial crime in the United States. This kind of fraud is notoriously difficult to detect due to its sophisticated nature. Fraudsters spend months crafting believable identities that can easily bypass standard identity checks. Often, they blend real information, such as someone’s Social Security number, with fraudulent details, like a fake name, making detection incredibly challenging. These counterfeit identities fuel diverse fraud schemes, from passing checks when applying for bank accounts to setting up fraudulent fundraising campaigns. The incorporation of generative AI technologies, such as deepfake videos and AI-generated voiceprints, has further complicated the issue, often outwitting traditional fraud detection systems. With these AI tools becoming more accessible, the complexity and frequency of fraud attempts are expected to rise, challenging businesses to enhance their protective measures. For platforms like GoFundMe, which depend on the trust and security of their community, the impacts of synthetic identity fraud can be severe. If left unchecked, it can potentially erode user confidence and inflict financial losses on both the platform and its users. Although no single tool can identify synthetic identity fraud, advancements in machine learning have enabled companies to scrutinize a broader range of data points and develop more precise risk assessments at the onboarding phase. This proactive approach, combined with a focus on human-centered strategies, allows for earlier detection and more effective interventions, helping maintain a secure GoFundMe community environment. The successful seven-year partnership between Adyen and GoFundMe highlights this successful approach, demonstrating its effectiveness in combating the rising threat of AI-driven fraud. TAKING PROACTIVE MEASURES IN FRAUD PREVENTION Adyen’s innovative Score product is central to its strategy, linking data points across transactions and users to spot patterns that may indicate fraud. This machine learning solution, which Adyen launched with GoFundMe in 2021, is instrumental in intercepting potential fraud rings, automatically updating blocklists, and assigning risk scores to users, thus enabling a proactive approach to fraud prevention.

Building on this technology, Adyen and GoFundMe have further ensured the security of their platforms by introducing stringent know-your-customer (KYC) procedures. These include advanced techniques such as liveness checks and selfie verification, which are crucial for verifying the true identities of users on the platform. These methods ensure that only legitimate users can initiate and donate to campaigns, thereby enhancing security and trust. “In addition to obvious table stakes of traditional KYC and identity verification like name, date of birth, address, etc., there’s activity,” says Matthew Murray, director of financial crimes at GoFundMe. “To ignore that adjacent information is to miss so much context and a greater ability to have a safer, more dynamic business. And so, we’ve really started to look at identity as just one part of a holistic person online—yes, it’s who they are, but also what to expect from them when they come to use our platform.” GoFundMe and Adyen also focus on sharing enriched data between both platforms, which significantly enhances their ability to accurately detect fraudulent activities while minimizing interruptions for genuine users. This exchange of intelligence is essential for preserving the integrity of transactions across their networks.

“Together with data from our entire platform, we’re able to enrich the data we get from different identities and users across platforms,” says Casper Rijnsdorp, Adyen head of CDD and KYC for North America and LATAM. “By sharing these insights proactively with customers like GoFundMe, their risk teams can take action on those scores and decide whether they want to blocklist someone or continue the relationship based on the information provided.” Despite relying on advanced technology, Adyen places a strong emphasis on human oversight to maximize effectiveness. Expert teams from Adyen and GoFundMe collaborate closely, using data and insights generated by AI tools to make well-informed decisions about fraud prevention. This balanced approach ensures both technological efficacy and nuanced human judgment in protecting against fraud. “Both companies continue to learn and innovate together. Whether that’s implementing new product features like Score or leveraging the full capability of Adyen’s platform solution, we’re focused on maintaining a human approach, ” says Rijnsdorp.