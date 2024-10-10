U.K. workers gain new rights for sick pay, parental leave, and more

Britain’s new Labour government unveiled Thursday a slew of new rights for millions of workers, including more generous rules for sick pay and parental leave and major restrictions on certain employment practices such as fire and rehire — a package of measures described by ministers as the biggest overhaul of workers’ rights in a generation.

The Employment Rights Bill was published around 100 days after Labour took power for the first time in 14 years following its crushing victory over the Conservative Party in the general election.

The 28 measures have been broadly welcomed by unions and lobby groups representing businesses, though one described it as “clumsy, chaotic and poorly planned.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the measures, which will come into effect in 2026 after more consultations with businesses and unions, will raise the minimum floor of employment rights and provide better support for those businesses that are engaged in good practices.