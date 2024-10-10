U.K. workers gain new rights for sick pay, parental leave, and more

Britain’s new Labour government unveiled Thursday a slew of new rights for millions of workers, including more generous rules for sick pay and parental leave and major restrictions on certain employment practices such as fire and rehire — a package of measures described by ministers as the biggest overhaul of workers’ rights in a generation.
The Employment Rights Bill was published around 100 days after Labour took power for the first time in 14 years following its crushing victory over the Conservative Party in the general election.
The 28 measures have been broadly welcomed by unions and lobby groups representing businesses, though one described it as “clumsy, chaotic and poorly planned.”
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the measures, which will come into effect in 2026 after more consultations with businesses and unions, will raise the minimum floor of employment rights and provide better support for those businesses that are engaged in good practices.
“This is a comprehensive bill which, once implemented, will represent the biggest upgrade in employment rights for a generation,” he said.
The government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has struggled to maintain the initiative since it was elected on July 4, with critics accusing it of weeks of drift and negative headlines over a series of gifts. With lawmakers back in Parliament, Starmer will be hoping his government can get back on track in the coming weeks with a raft of policies, most notably in the budget on Oct. 30.
Among the measures announced, workers will be able to claim sick pay from the first day of absence rather than the fourth, be entitled to paternity leave and unpaid parental leave from day one of employment, and be entitled to bereavement leave. Workers will also have day-one protection against unfair dismissal.