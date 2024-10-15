‘It’s the future’: Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. on AI in the music industry

The three years that Harvey Mason Jr. has been CEO of the Recording Academy have been some of the most eventful in the music industry since Napster upended the idea that people have to pay for music. At least then, peer-to-peer sharing was the industry’s sole existential threat.

Though most people know about the Grammys, the Recording Academy also engages with issues that its membership of musicians, producers, and songwriters care about, such as royalty payments for radio plays and transparency in the ticketing industry. Lately, Mason—a songwriter and music producer—has been focused on how AI could affect Academy members. While revamping the Grammys’ structure and approach to the telecast, Mason signed the Academy onto the year-old Human Artistry Campaign, a cross-industry coalition focused on responsible AI use. Mason also adjusted Grammy eligibility rules to allow for use of emerging AI production tools while still prioritizing artists’ very human contributions to music.

The Recording Academy has also pushed for legislation around artist likenesses and voices being used in AI content. In March, Tennessee passed the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act (ELVIS) Act—a first-in-the-nation law that protects an artist’s voice alongside their name, image, and likeness; Illinois passed its similar Digital Voice and Likeness Protection Act in August. Both efforts were backed by the Academy, which mobilized local chapters and artists to lobby officials in those states. Following Congressional hearings on AI and copyright earlier this year, at which Mason testified, both the House and Senate have taken up the issue. The Senate’s No Fakes Act and the House’s No AI Fraud Act offer national analogs to the Tennessee and Illinois laws, with the House version including protections on name, image, and voice for everyone, not just recording artists.

Harvey Mason Jr. [Photo: Courtesy Recording Academy]

At the same time, Mason has been expanding the audience for the Grammys. The awards have added categories like Best Pop Dance Recording and Best African Music performances, and its broadcast has been reaching a larger audience every year. Viewership of the 2024 Grammy Awards hit 16.9 million, marking a 34% increase over 2023, which had itself seen a 31% increase in viewership over 2022.