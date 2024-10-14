Making a cleaner getaway

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

For years, the global COVID-19 pandemic effectively confined business meetings to videoconference. Now, people are anxious to connect in person. Business travel is growing fast worldwide and is expected to hit an all-time high in 2024. Travelers, meanwhile, are concerned about their impact on the environment, with more than three-quarters of those surveyed saying they want to travel more sustainably.

Recently, KLM hosted a panel focused on more sustainable business travel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. Three hospitality-industry leaders described efforts to protect the environment through new operating methods, capital investment, and technological innovation. Here are three takeaways from their discussion. 1. Give customers environmentally friendly options.

In recent years, new scientific findings coupled with news reports of severe storms, power grid failures, and heatwaves have provided a nearly daily reminder of climate change and other environmental threats. Consumers have responded by looking for brands, products, and experiences that support sustainability, a trend that is driving change across industries, from fashion to agriculture. “Research tells us that a lot of people are concerned about the effects of their behavior on climate change,” said Zita Schellekens, senior vice president for sustainability and strategy for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Studies also show that consumers are willing to pay a premium for goods and services that help protect the environment.

However, business travelers concerned about those issues often don’t know what they can do to help, said Casper Overbeek, chief product officer at CitizenM Hotels. He noted that the hospitality industry can support these customers by giving them sustainability information at the beginning of the travel-arrangement process. “It’s very top of mind when people make a booking because the corporations that they work for usually have all kinds of protocols,” Overbeek said. “Making carbon-efficient options front and center when individuals are making travel decisions is really important.” Hospitality and travel businesses can put transportation choices side by side, comparing the carbon impact of rail and air travel, for example, and highlighting hotels that have been certified for sustainability by third parties. “We have data demonstrating that 55% of the travelers booking through our proprietary tools pick the most carbon-efficient option,” said Nora Lovell Marchant, vice president of global sustainability at American Express Global Business Travel. “That’s a pretty compelling number.” 2. Transform operations to support sustainability.

Business people understand that the carbon emissions generated as they travel contributes to climate change. The travel industry can’t eliminate that harm, but panelists agreed that it can make operational changes to help reduce it. KLM is pursuing 149 separate projects to reduce fuel use and CO 2 emissions, according to Schellekens. The airline is looking for ways to reduce weight on flights, so planes will use less jet fuel, for example. It’s also phasing in the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The biofuel, which is often produced with waste food oil, emits far less CO 2 when burned than petroleum-based options do.

“We are the biggest SAF buyer in the world, with 16% of all available SAF being bought by our airline group,” Schellekens said. KLM’s fuel mix currently is 1.2% SAF, with a goal of reaching 10% by 2030. Hotels that adopt sustainable fuel sources and operating practices also can reduce their environmental impact. CitizenM Hotels aims to be carbon-neutral by 2040. “It’s the use of electricity instead of gas, it’s solar panels, it’s that whole ecosystem of how we manage the energy in our hotels,” Overbeek said. The company is also cutting out single-use plastic and has altered its housekeeping policies so that rooms are cleaned only upon request rather than every day of a guest’s stay. 3. Build a green future.

The industries that serve business travel require expensive infrastructure that can’t be changed overnight. However, you can transform that infrastructure over time—something that businesses concerned with sustainability are doing. At KLM, for example, the newest aircraft being added to the fleet emit 20% less CO 2 compared with their predecessors. “The new fleet will make a huge difference,” Schellekens said. CitizenM, meanwhile, typically opens two new hotels a year, and these new buildings are designed to be carbon-neutral. “We will find ways to make the existing hotels cleaner as well,” Overbeek said.