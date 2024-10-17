BY Magdalena Nowicka Mook4 minute read

Simone Biles, Stephen Nedoroscik, Torri Huske, and Noah Lyles have over 20 gold, silver, and bronze medals between them, but they have more in common than their medals. They also share a level of dedication most people can only aspire to achieve.

These athletes are some of the most celebrated American Olympians of the Paris 2024 games, but these superstars did not reach these achievements based on raw talent alone. They channeled their ambition, trained constantly, managed competition and setbacks, and persevered to become personalities now renowned for their drive and achievements. These qualities are not only cornerstones of a great athlete but also a great leader. Here are four takeaways any leader can learn from the 2024 Olympics: 1. PERSISTENCE BREEDS RESILIENCE

Whether in sports or in business, it is important to remain disciplined in your efforts—and to be resilient. In August, Lyles, dubbed “the fastest man alive,” said “I have asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADHD, anxiety, and depression. But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become.” Perhaps Lyles has a greater measure of natural resilience than most, but anyone can build their resilience over time. Coaching, for example, is an evidence-based tool that builds resilience in leaders as well as teams. Overcoming obstacles opens horizons. You try and you may not succeed. But then you try again. That’s a winning attitude born of persistence. 2. ADOPT A LEARNING MINDSET

Leaders must view challenges and setbacks as learning opportunities. Facing them with a positive mindset enables us to stay confident knowing there will always be a way to overcome any obstacle. Yes, there will only be one gold winner. But then there is another opportunity. In a 2014 interview, Olympic swimming Coach Bob Bowman said, “You’re free to make mistakes, just don’t make them twice. You learn from failures much more than successes. When things don’t go well, you have the opportunity to analyze what’s going on and make changes.” Leaders can and should encourage team members to talk about challenges, share experiences, and stay open to learning. A coach can facilitate not only individual sessions but also time for team members to learn from each other, ensuring no member is left behind. Instead, the entire group moves forward together toward a common objective. Coaching, mentoring, team meetings, and one-on-ones can all underscore how valuable a learning mentality can be.

3. BUILD A SUPPORT NETWORK Establishing a support network is a powerful technique to avoid hitting a mental wall when faced with resolving conflicts, fostering a positive team environment, motivating others, and understanding what your team needs all at once. Simone Biles relied on her parents, coaches, and teammates to get through a mental health crisis during and following the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Olympic coaches work on developing strong relationships with their athletes. It’s just as important for business leaders to develop such relationships for themselves.

Olympic athletes also practice self-talk, visualization, and mindfulness. In business, adopting a coach approach and modeling the behavior leaders want to see in their team can help. Coaching can offer insights and uncover one’s own strengths and how to use them—for yourself or your team. 4. PRIORITIZE WORK/LIFE BALANCE Many Olympic athletes describe a life wholly committed to their sport, and may lack work-life balance in the typical sense—but most will, at least, be quick to emphasize the importance of rest for peak performance. Just as the most successful athletes are motivated to balance intense training with restorative downtime, business leaders must find ways to strike a balance that allows them to bring their best selves to work. Coaching is proven to help a person tap into activities that are restorative for them and to help set boundaries to protect against burnout.

One of the world’s leading 800-meter runners and now coach to middle-distance runner Keely Hodgkinson, Jenny Meadows personally knows the importance of taking breaks between intense training. In a May interview, Meadows admitted to being somewhat of a “robot” in her running career. “I’d think that taking any break was reckless and would feel guilty,” she said. That downtime to focus on something other than her athletic career was essential—and it is just as important in the workplace. Rest prevents burnout and encourages long-term adaptability and success among colleagues. ACHIEVING OLYMPIAN EXCELLENCE IN THE WORKPLACE