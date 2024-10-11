Nintendo’s new $100 alarm clock wants to turn waking up into a game

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

Are you a gamer who can’t wait for the Switch 2 to finally hit shelves? Well, that’s unfortunate, because it’s not out yet. But fear not, because Nintendo is offering you something else in the meantime: an alarm clock that tracks your sleep patterns.

The $99.99 Alarmo is a smart clock that’s designed to let you and your kids “wake up in the world of Nintendo.” It’s programmed with sounds and icons from Super Mario Odyssey; The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild; Splatoon 3, Ring Fit Adventure; and Pikmin 4 (with possible additional titles if you link your Nintendo account to the clock). The small gadget has an appealing early 2000s tech aesthetic (anyone remember the Mickey Mouse TV?), tempered by the somewhat dystopian twist that it’s powered by a motion sensor that tracks your every move. [Image: Nintendo] Waking up in the Nintendo-verse The stated goal with the alarm clock is to make waking up feel like a game. After the Alarmo goes off with music from the Nintendo title of your choice, it responds to your body’s tossing and turning with in-universe game sounds—and even sends a more “persuasive” character (like Bowser, for example) to convince you to get up if you stay in bed too long. Physically standing up shuts off the alarm and cues a celebration scene. [Photo: Nintendo] Beyond its alarm functions, the clock also has a “Records” feature that collates data on your sleep patterns, sort of like an ultra-basic sleep tracking wearable. And just like a classic alarm clock, the Alarmo is controlled via physical buttons up top rather than a touchscreen. The device uses radio wave tech to detect motion, which the company began working on at least a decade ago.

“To put it very simply, it uses the reflection of radio waves to measure the distance from and speed of an object,” explained Nintendo developer Tetsuya Akama in a four-part interview series on the project. “Self-driving cars, drones, and robots are equipped with sensors like these to help avoid collisions. The key feature is that it can recognize very subtle movements and, unlike cameras, it doesn’t need to film videos, so privacy is better protected compared to cameras. Since it uses radio waves, it can be used in dark rooms. It can also detect movements even if there are obstacles, as long as the radio waves can pass through.” Early tech reviewers seem to be enjoying the product’s uniquely Nintendo features, tactile UI, good sound quality, and overall cuteness factor. But, predictably, the internet is harder to please. After the Alarmo trailer dropped on YouTube yesterday, it quickly shot to No. 2 on the platform’s trending page—but not, it seems, for the best reasons. The top comments are nearly all ragging on the product. One user’s quip that “I can’t believe the Switch 2 is finally here” currently has 28,000 likes, and that’s closely followed by another commenter who joked, “The guy who wished for new nintendo hardware to the genie should’ve formulated his wish more in detail.”

The announcement trailer isn’t exactly Nintendo’s best marketing work, with a mind-bogglingly long run time of close to five minutes and a tone that feels akin to an SNL skit. But, to be fair, this definitely isn’t Nintendo’s wackiest product release, either—one need only look to 1985’s Robot Operating Buddy (R.O.B) or the 1995 Virtual Boy headset for proof. [Photo: Nintendo] Gamifying the alarm clock Alarmo’s appeal to kids (and die-hard Nintendo fans) is evident. However, whether it’s good for kids to actually track their sleep patterns is another question. Some sleep specialists have warned that obsessive use of consumer sleep technology can lead to the development of “orthosomnia,” a kind of insomnia that results from too much preoccupation with sleep metrics. And it should be common knowledge by now that the use of devices before bed has a negative impact on sleep. According to the device’s developers, the team decided not to incorporate any actual playable elements into the Alarmo to make sure that it wouldn’t disrupt anyone’s bedtime experience.