Heinz ads accused of racism, Ikea’s poignant new campaign, and why FIFA’s bad new logo is a good thing

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

This week in branding news, Heinz faced substantial backlash for multiple ads accused of racism, Ikea used its recognizable product marketing to make a difference, and FIFA’s new logo reassured fans. Here’s what you need to know.

Why it matters: Some have tried to excuse Heinz’s recent blunders by arguing that any racial insensitivity was unintentional. However, in situations like these, intention isn’t all that matters—impact and reception are equally important, and Heinz was right to own up to its mistakes. Still, simply apologizing isn’t enough. In a now-viral post on LinkedIn, Annex88 CCO Andre Gray wrote of the ad, “How are we still lacking the diverse teams and cultural competency to have the semiotics of our imagery properly scrutinized BEFORE it gets out in the world? From agency, to client, to production, to media . . . no one said, maybe we should move this away from minstrel show and Blackface connotations????? . . . This is why we need to be in the room, why we need to be in leadership, why we need to have the conversation out in the open.” [Image: Ikea] A moving Ikea ad The news: This week, Ikea flipped the script on its typical ad format in a bid to call attention and resources to northern Thailand, where catastrophic floods have caused at least 49 deaths since August.

Big picture: The series of ads follows Ikea’s recognizable product display format, which typically shows an Ikea-furnished room with prices and names hovering over specific furniture pieces. Instead of tidy dorms or chic kitchens, though, these photographs show homes that have been devastated by flood waters, with captions like “KITCHENWARE: Where mom loves to cook. 730 meals/year.” The campaign is part of a partnership with the Mirror Organization, and it’s asking viewers to donate furniture at Ikea Bang Na, Ikea Bang Yai, and Ikea Sukhumvit to help rebuild flood-damaged homes. Why it matters: The ads tell a whole story about the family who lived in each home. A chair isn’t just a chair, it’s “for little brother, 2 years old”; a bookshelf “kept dad’s favorite collection, 55 years”; and an armchair is where “grandpa found comfort, 10 years.” The details in this campaign cleverly leverage brand awareness to call attention to the emotional value that we attach to objects—and to call viewers to action. [Image: FIFA] The good side of FIFA’s bad logo The news: Last month, FIFA finally got a new logo for its upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025—and it’s pretty bad. Here’s why it’s also good.