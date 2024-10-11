Heinz ads accused of racism, Ikea’s poignant new campaign, and why FIFA’s bad new logo is a good thing

This week in branding news, Heinz faced substantial backlash for multiple ads accused of racism, Ikea used its recognizable product marketing to make a difference, and FIFA’s new logo reassured fans. Here’s what you need to know.
Heinz’s very bad week
The news: Heinz is having a very bad week. The company has issued two apologies since Sunday for two separate ads, each of which were accused of platforming racially insensitive imagery.
Big picture: At the end of last week, Londoners began to notice a new Heinz ad in various Tube stations featuring a wedding scenario. In the image, the bride—a Black woman—is eating pasta next to a white groom. Two people to her right are presumably the groom’s parents, while another woman to her far left appears to be the bride’s mom. Viewers were quick to notice the absence of Black men in the image, with writer Nels Abbey commenting on Twitter, “For my brothers with daughters. Because, believe it or not, Black girls have Dads too.” Several others expressed similar concerns. Subsequently, the company issued an apology via The Independent.
"For my brothers with daughters"— Nels Abbey (@nelsabbey) October 4, 2024
Because, believe it or not, Black girls have Dads too. pic.twitter.com/LngrCCZ4rW
Around the same time, Heinz released a companion campaign to the movie Joker: Folie à Deux, which shows several models with Joker-esque smiles painted on their mouths in ketchup. Aside from the ad being generally off-putting, multiple observers pointed out similarities between the imagery and the racist tropes used to depict Black men in 19th- and 20th-century minstrel shows. On Monday, Heinz issued another apology.
Why it matters: Some have tried to excuse Heinz’s recent blunders by arguing that any racial insensitivity was unintentional. However, in situations like these, intention isn’t all that matters—impact and reception are equally important, and Heinz was right to own up to its mistakes. Still, simply apologizing isn’t enough.
In a now-viral post on LinkedIn, Annex88 CCO Andre Gray wrote of the ad, “How are we still lacking the diverse teams and cultural competency to have the semiotics of our imagery properly scrutinized BEFORE it gets out in the world? From agency, to client, to production, to media . . . no one said, maybe we should move this away from minstrel show and Blackface connotations????? . . . This is why we need to be in the room, why we need to be in leadership, why we need to have the conversation out in the open.”
A moving Ikea ad
The news: This week, Ikea flipped the script on its typical ad format in a bid to call attention and resources to northern Thailand, where catastrophic floods have caused at least 49 deaths since August.
Big picture: The series of ads follows Ikea’s recognizable product display format, which typically shows an Ikea-furnished room with prices and names hovering over specific furniture pieces. Instead of tidy dorms or chic kitchens, though, these photographs show homes that have been devastated by flood waters, with captions like “KITCHENWARE: Where mom loves to cook. 730 meals/year.” The campaign is part of a partnership with the Mirror Organization, and it’s asking viewers to donate furniture at Ikea Bang Na, Ikea Bang Yai, and Ikea Sukhumvit to help rebuild flood-damaged homes.
Why it matters: The ads tell a whole story about the family who lived in each home. A chair isn’t just a chair, it’s “for little brother, 2 years old”; a bookshelf “kept dad’s favorite collection, 55 years”; and an armchair is where “grandpa found comfort, 10 years.” The details in this campaign cleverly leverage brand awareness to call attention to the emotional value that we attach to objects—and to call viewers to action.
The good side of FIFA’s bad logo
The news: Last month, FIFA finally got a new logo for its upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025—and it’s pretty bad. Here’s why it’s also good.
Big picture: Over the past few years, the organization of the FIFA World Cup has been getting increasingly unruly, growing from just 7 teams originally to 32 teams set to play in this coming summer’s tournament. That lends the whole affair a bit of a mysterious (and tenuous) quality. But since the logo—a strangled-looking outline of a soccer ball, made from the letters CCW—debuted, fans have had a much easier time accepting that the tournament is, in fact, a real event that’s going to take place.
Why it matters: Without a designated symbol, a company can feel nebulous, untethered, and perhaps even a bit make-believe (see, for example, the case of the AI company Safe Superintelligence, which sounded a bit fanciful before its logo dropped). The takeaway is simple: Even a very bad logo is often better than no logo at all.