BY David Steinbach3 minute read

Now that the chaotic pandemic migration era is behind us, there’s a new force applying outsized influence on the U.S. housing sector: the needs and wants of millennials, currently the nation’s largest generation as well as its largest group of homebuyers. This population of Americans, born between 1981 and 1996, is all grown up, and their housing choices and preferences are remaking the communities around them.

LACK OF HOUSING DRIVING MIGRATION DECISIONS It’s not an easy time to seek out housing, thanks to a historic shortage of supply. Our research team at Hines has recently completed work to quantify this shortfall across both U.S. renters and buyers. By our estimates, we’re short on housing to the tune of just under 2.9 million units. This situation has been exacerbated by elevated mortgage rates, which have scared off many potential sellers from listing their homes. This lack of supply has made homeownership increasingly competitive and expensive. Enter the millennials, who find themselves in the midst of this affordability crisis just as they enter their prime child-rearing years. How is this impacting their migration patterns?

A SUBURBAN SHIFT Recent research from Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies has found that millennials are increasingly migrating to suburbs, where housing tends to be more spacious and relatively budget-friendly compared to urban centers. Likewise, a 2023 U.S. Census Bureau Population Survey found that some of this group’s top reasons for moving included “suburban leaning” items such as wanting to own a home (versus rent), seeking newer/better housing, wanting a different neighborhood, and seeking more affordable housing options. SUBURBAN AMENITIES EXPANDING

Harvard’s study found that millennials prefer urban lifestyle amenities in their suburban surroundings. Indeed, offerings like restaurants, bars, parks, and cultural attractions grew faster in communities that gained the most millennials. It wasn’t clear whether their presence motivated the increase or whether the amenities attracted more millennials (it’s probably a combination of both)—but the link is clear. Millennials seem to be bringing the city with them. BUILT ENVIRONMENT IMPACTS How can we expect the built environment to adapt to these demographic shifts? And what are some key takeaways for real estate investors?

Build-To-Rent As A Strategy Even as they migrate to the suburbs, many millennials might discover that renting remains their best option. In fact, more than 50% of millennialsrelocating to suburbs remained renters in 2023. This is a notable increase in rental levels for this population group, likely driven by affordability factors. This aligns with a broader trend Hines has been tracking: a global increased proclivity to rent. Against this backdrop, we can expect an increase in demand for single-family rental units and, in the specific case of millennials, a strong case for build-to-rent communities that offer the home size, amenities, and locations they are looking for. In this context, owners will need to stay on top of trends and adapt their products to appeal to this generation of residents.

Rise Of Mixed-Use Developments In Secondary Markets With millennials packing up and bringing their urban sensibilities to “secondary” markets, mixed-use developments could offer a winning formula for this demographic. We’ve seen this vision come to life firsthand with Fenton—a 92-acre, mixed-use district in Cary, North Carolina. This innovative community (which Hines developed with Columbia Development Group, in partnership with Affinius Capital) will offer over 2.5 million square feet of retail, office, restaurant, hotel, and multifamily housing upon full buildout. The initial phase, which opened in April 2022, consists of 250,000 square feet of specialty and experiential retail, including a high-end movie theater; 195,000 square feet of Class-A office space; and 357 apartment units. We expect increased demand for similar projects to help fulfill housing demand while also offering city-like features in more suburban settings.