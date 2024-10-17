BY Steve Pruden3 minute read

The travel industry has given the rest of the corporate world a valuable lesson lately when it comes to brand positioning and product evolution, both in what to do and what not to do. Pay attention, because what we’re seeing has a major impact on each company’s potential future.

First, we have Boeing, who after having the very public and humiliating issue of its airplane doors flying open, now has seen one of its spacecraft strand two astronauts at the International Space Station. To make matters worse for Boeing, NASA called in SpaceX to save the day. Then there’s Southwest Airlines, who over the summer announced it would be changing a few of the policies and procedures that have long made Southwest stand out from its competitors: mainly, the lack of assigned seats and the way it is dividing up the cabin. These are companies that are both dealing with major changes (or the need for changes, in Boeing’s case), but that have been on opposite ends of the public-opinion spectrum in recent years.

There is a clear reason for this, and it comes down to their brand ethos. Let me explain. CONSTANTLY EVOLVE YOUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES, NOT YOUR BRAND Southwest Airlines is evolving with the times and its customers’ needs, which is exactly what you’re supposed to do. The flight experience has become more commoditized and the change to the seating structure—in theory—will limit some of the chaos around boarding and offer its customers more diverse options, which is something consumers love.

It’s a massive change, but whether you’re for or against the move, the reason you care about Southwest has nothing to do with the seating arrangement. Southwest has distinguished itself by focusing on the employee and customer experience. It doesn’t bog employees down with trivial matters and has embraced transparency with its customers, from its stance on fees and luggage to its ticket pricing model. Loyal Southwest users probably feel like Southwest will take care of them regardless of if there is a seat number on their boarding ticket. The same is true for other leading companies across industries. Costco constantly changes and rotates what products it sells, but its focus on member values and keeping prices low remains the same. Patagonia hasn’t stopped the donation pledge or social responsibility initiatives that have formed a significant part of its brand DNA as it has grown into one of the biggest clothing companies in the world. Now take Boeing. There was a time when airline pilots would say, “If it’s not Boeing, I’m not going.” I can’t imagine many take that message to heart anymore, and the reason is because Boeing’s priorities keep changing. It moved from a company focusing on craft and safety into a company cutting corners for the sake of revenue.

Boeing has evolved its products just like Southwest, expanding into spacecrafts and continuing to reimagine air travel. But Southwest’s success is in the fact that its core identity as a brand never changes. And that makes the product and process changes easier to stomach when they happen. It is worth noting that Southwest uses Boeing for its aircrafts. But a question remains regarding whether Southwest remains loyal to Boeing in light of Boeing’s challenges. SIMPLIFY, SIMPLIFY, SIMPLIFY

Another valuable lesson can be gleaned from these recent headlines, and that is that all businesses can and should simplify the products they sell and how they go to market, even as they continue to evolve. The company that NASA called to help with the stuck astronaut situation was SpaceX, which since its founding, has taken a simplified view of building rockets. Simplification doesn’t mean cheap or bad, it means focused. Southwest has followed a similar model. It only flies 737 aircrafts. What does that matter? Essentially, all of Southwest’s pilots or crew can operate any of the planes in its fleet. It’s a simplified approach that focuses on what the company does best and removes the excess. What Southwest and SpaceX are doing is removing friction points. And a lack of friction makes for better experiences.