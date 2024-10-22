Working with the computer in your head

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

The ultimate source of creativity and innovation resides in one place: the human brain. Every person essentially carries with them a powerful personal computer comprising 86 billion neurons that make 100 trillion connections to each other.

But all that cerebral wiring may not be enough to process the incredible amount of information we’re presented with every day. “As the number of options you have to choose amongst grows, you get worse and worse at making the choices,” says Paul Glimcher, chair, Department of Neuroscience and Physiology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “If I walk into a modern American supermarket, there are 50,000 choices.” Humans, Glimcher adds, simply did not evolve to make that many decisions. Glimcher’s remarks were part of a recent Fast Company Innovation Festival event sponsored by NYU Langone Health. Chatting with FastCo Works executive editor Ben Baer, Glimcher discussed some of the amazing features of the human brain, as well as some of its not-so-amazing limitations, and how to overcome those constraints to produce excellent outcomes. Here are three takeaways from their conversation. 1. Understanding the brain’s limits

In addition to the vast number of neurological connections, another surprising feature of the brain is its energy efficiency. “It’s the ultimate green computer,” Glimcher said. “You’ve only got 10 watts.” By comparison, a desktop computer uses about 1,000 watts of energy, while the cluster he uses in his lab uses a megawatt.

The brain’s tendency toward conservation can lead to some interesting limitations, especially when it comes to making choices. “It’s very well designed for deciding whether or not to eat that peach or go on to the next peach, deciding whether to date that person or go on to the next,” Glimcher said. “Large choice sets are not something that were in our evolved environment.” Because the brain wasn’t built with the energetic capacity to handle large data sets, we tend to rely on several different strategies to make more complex decisions. Some of those strategies are more helpful than others. For instance, people often rely on shortcuts, known as heuristics in behavioral science, that help the brain judge probabilities quickly and simplify decisions. These shortcuts don’t always lead to the correct decision, but developing an awareness of these limitations can help you work with them better. For example, people might be quicker to grab an item labeled “bestseller” even if it doesn’t meet their exact needs. Other strategies are often more foolproof. For instance, simply gathering a team together can increase decision-making ability and processing power. The idea is similar to the parallel processing used by super computers in which multiple CPUs work on the same problem at once. “It’s a way to get more informational bandwidth into a group,” Glimcher said.

2. Working with—not against—an aging brain

As people age, they increase the amount of knowledge they carry with them, and the ability to access that information improves, Glimcher explained. However, reaction time and the ability to incorporate new material decreases, he added. This is useful information for older members of the C-suite, who need to understand that their collected knowledge is often their greatest strength and where they add most value. “One of the things I see senior leaders do wrong is not take the time to realize that their missions change, where they should specialize is different, where they can lean on others is different,” Glimcher said. “The rules and tools you used when you were 40 and starting your first tech company are different than the rules you have to use for your corporation at an older age.” Glimcher suggests senior leaders may want to lean on younger employees to help reason through decisions and push back when decisions seem rushed. “When the younger people I work with are trying to rush me along, I say, ‘Look, I’m 62 years old. I have some assets here that I can bring to bear on the problem; you have to slow down,’ ” he said.