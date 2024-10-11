Fast company logo
Don’t be that boss. Like the ones who made 75% of employees voluntarily quit.

Ultimate guide to being a good boss

[Photo: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash]

BY Janya Sundarlong read

Liesbeth van der Linden recalled an experience where her sales team was preparing for a crucial presentation to their new CEO. When a fire alarm disrupted the meeting, their sales director reacted with anger, furiously yelling at the hotel reception and losing focus on the bigger picture. Van der Linden, a Fast Company contributing writer and a leadership coach, said she instantly perceived from his frantic energy and behavior that “his focus was 100% on the process and on his own winning.”

As the adage goes, people don’t quit their jobs, they quit their bosses. In fact, the number one reason people quit their jobs is a bad boss, according to a Gallup poll of over 1 million U.S. residents. The study found that 75% of employees who voluntarily quit did so because of their boss, not the position itself.

Though bosses tend to say the right things about the type of leader they strive to be, employees often report bosses as “bad” for behaviors they exhibit when they feel stressed, frustrated, or insecure, according to Fast Company‘s research

Intentional or not,such behavior can make even the best jobs unbearable. Stress and pressure can bring out the worst in a leader, leading to frustration, disengagement, and high turnover.

