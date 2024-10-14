Why collaboration is more important now than ever

Turning a design vision into reality involves a lot of moving parts and collaboration from people with vastly different strengths, knowledge, and perspectives. It’s a team effort with owners, developers, contractors, and architects working together. The all-knowing architect is a myth. Everyone needs to align their knowledge, expertise, and work styles seamlessly towards common goals.

For us, that means integrating design and delivery from the get-go to facilitate proactive problem-solving to tackle issues before they arise, with the support of advanced communication tools. This level of collaboration and precision not only enhances the building process but also ensures results that benefit everyone involved, from the client to the community. We’re committed to delivering excellence together. A generation ago, you might have heard someone call that “synergy,” but today the term “collaboration” has become more expressive of this idea that different people can contribute different ideas to elevate the quality of a unified result.

Understand what needs to happen

My architecture firm, MG2, recently designed a Costco wholesale facility outside Mexico City that caps a landfill and, on its roof, hosts a soccer field, basketball courts, and native vegetation. This provides amenities and melds with the local flora and fauna. Just a single one of those purposes would have required an intense degree of collaboration between us, our client Costco, city officials, and a dozen others. When you put them together, it seems as if the complications would have multiplied to an impossible degree. Yet they didn’t because of one fact: Collaboration is never more complicated than understanding what needs to happen, for whom, and why—then setting a goal and making it happen with a team.

It’s the basis of our approach at MG2, and at its core is a hidden power.