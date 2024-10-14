This sleek tote bag looks just like leather, but is made from plants

BY Elizabeth Segran4 minute read

Leather bags and shoes have an enormous environmental footprint. Cattle ranching is responsible for deforestation, biodiversity loss, and soil erosion around the world, and producing cow hides generates a lot of carbon.

The problem is, most artificial leather is not much better. Many brands say they have “vegan” or “eco-friendly” alternatives to leather, but their products are basically made of plastic. And like all plastic, it’s derived from fossil fuels, which instead of biodegrading at the end of its life will break into tiny fragments of microplastics that will end up in the ocean and our food chain. Pangaia, the fashion startup focused on material innovations, has launched a new tote bag that offers a glimpse at a better alternative. The GAIA bag is made of a new textile called Mirum, developed by the technology company Natural Fiber Welding (NFW). Its made of rubber and other bio-based materials. The new bag, which costs $500 and is available at Pangaia’s London store, has a layer of climate positive cotton that makes it look, feel, and function even more like leather. At the end of its life, it is either recyclable or compostable, if it goes through the the correct waste channels. [Photo: Pangaia] Finding a better alternative The fashion industry continues to rely heavily on leather for footwear and accessories because consumers perceive the material to be a premium, durable material. But as consumers have begun to realize how damaging it is to the environment, brands have been scrambling to come up with better alternatives. Plastic is an easy option because companies have been making fake leather for decades. In the past, “pleather” was considered cheap and flimsy, but some brands have rebranded it as eco-friendly because it requires significantly less carbon to produce.

Pangaia has been on a quest to find a more sustainable alternative to leather. But Chelsea Franklin, Pangaia’s head of advanced concept design, says that there are many things to consider. For one thing, the material needs to have the functionality as leather. Mirum is made from largely from rubber that has been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, along with bio-based oils, and minerals. It has the same kind of buttery suppleness as leather. “The final product needs to look and feel like leather,” she says. “It also needs to have the same kind of durability as leather.” [Photo: Pangaia] But Franklin was also concerned about what would happen to the material when the customer no longer uses it. There are several other companies on the market making leather-like materials from plants, including Pinatex, which is made from pineapples, Apple Skin from apples, Desserto from cactus plants, and Malai from agricultural waste from the coconut industry. While these materials don’t rely on fossil fuels, they are often processed in such a way that they cannot biodegrade, which means they will end up clogging up landfills, like plastic. Mirum, on the other hand, can biodegrade when put through the right waste channels. NFW also has a system that will allow the material to be recycled back into new products. Since Mirum is still so new, this recycling system hasn’t yet been ramped up, but Pangaia is already thinking about how it can potentially collect products back from consumers so it can recycle them.

Pangaia sees itself as a champion of startups developing more sustainable materials for the fashion industry. For companies, research and development can be very expensive, and to stay in business, brands need to begin buying their materials. [Photo: Pangaia] Sustainable fashion’s hard road ahead Over the last few years, we’ve seen several startups fail for lack of support. Renewcell, for instance, built a factory that recycled cotton garments back into new garments. However, it went bankrupt because it didn’t have enough orders from fashion brands for its recycled fabric. Bolt Threads developed a mushroom based leather material called Mylo, but it had to pause its operations because it struggled to raise enough funds to stay in business. In fashion, we’re always operating with economies of scale,” Franklin says. “As more brands invest in the material, the price of production goes down.” Pangaia is one of several companies, including Stella McCartney, Reformation and Allbirds, that have agreed to purchase significant quantities of Mirum in the future, to give it the cash flow necessary to keep scaling. “It the kind of proof investors need to realize there’s a marketplace for these next generation materials,” she says.