Captain’s gender didn’t cause ship to sink, New Zealand minister says

New Zealand’s Defense Minister on Thursday publicly criticized online trolling of the female captain of a naval vessel that sunk at the weekend, saying while the cause of the incident was unknown, it had nothing to do with the captain’s gender.

The Manawanui, the navy’s specialist dive and hydrographic vessel, sank on Sunday on a reef off the coast of Samoa that it was surveying. Its 75 crew and passengers were ordered to abandon the vessel in life rafts and were later rescued.

“A court of inquiry has been stood up to establish what caused this terrible incident. The one thing that we already know did not cause it is the gender of the ship’s captain,” said Judith Collins, who is New Zealand’s first female defense minister.

She said she was appalled to see the comments online from “armchair admirals, people who will never have to make decisions which mean life or death for their subordinates.”