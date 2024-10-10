Major meat and poultry recall hits restaurants nationwide due to Listeria fears: Here’s the full list of impacted products

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

BrucePac, a major food manufacturer with facilities in Durant, Oklahoma, has initiated a significant recall of nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall, announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), affects products produced between June 19, 2024, and October 8, 2024, which were distributed across the country. The USDA has marked the recall as a Class 1, meaning “there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The recalled products bear establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” inside or under the USDA mark of inspection. The issue was discovered during routine FSIS testing.

Affected Products and Public Health Concerns The recalled meat and poultry items were distributed to establishments and distributors nationwide, then shipped to restaurants or “institutions,” according to the notice. It’s unclear the extent to which restaurants are already selling these products. A BrucePac spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. However, FSIS is advising that all affected products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. A full list of roughly 75 individual products has been added to the recall notice and is accessible via the USDA website.

While no confirmed reports of illness have been linked to the consumption of these products, consumers and establishments are urged to take caution. Who is at risk and what are the symptoms? Listeria monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, a serious infection, particularly dangerous for the following groups: Older adults

Individuals with weakened immune systems

Pregnant women and their newborns Symptoms of listeriosis, which are sometimes preceded by gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, can include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions In pregnant women, serious cases of the infection can lead to miscarriages, stillbirths, or life-threatening conditions for newborns. In older adults or those with weakened immune systems, the infection can cause severe complications, including death. What to Do If You Have Symptoms If you experience any flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming potentially contaminated food and fall into the high-risk categories, it’s crucial to contact a healthcare provider and inform them of the possible exposure to Listeria. The infection is treatable with antibiotics, but early intervention is key to preventing more severe outcomes. FSIS Actions and Recommendations FSIS is actively conducting recall effectiveness checks to ensure that all affected products are removed from circulation. Restaurants, institutions, and other establishments are being urged to stop using and serving these products immediately.