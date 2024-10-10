Ben Horowitz’s dual support for Trump and Harris says a lot about the Valley’s AI politics

BY Mark Sullivan5 minute read

Welcome to AI Decoded, Fast Company’s weekly newsletter that breaks down the most important news in the world of AI. I’m Mark Sullivan, a senior writer at Fast Company, covering emerging tech, AI, and tech policy.

What Ben Horowitz’s flip-flopping presidential support says about the Valley’s current AI politics Venture capitalist Ben Horowitz of the influential Andreessen Horowitz (aka @16z) says he personally supports Kamala Harris. In a memo to his firm’s employees last week he says he plans to donate to the Harris campaign, but that the firm’s political allegiance remains with Trump, as Horowitz and his partner Marc Andreessen announced this summer, to the surprise of some. The two billionaires explained at the time that the Biden Administration’s tech policies have been hostile to tech startups, especially those in crypto and AI, and that a second Trump term would be best for what they call “little tech” startups, which they say they champion. In a traditionally liberal Silicon Valley, the shift of high-profile tech billionaires like Andreessen and Horowitz toward the MAGA right has been remarkable. But their support for Trump seems narrow and transactional, almost quid pro quo. Before announcing plans to donate to a Trump super-PAC, Andreessen Horowitz partners held several meetings with the Trump camp, and came away confident that the candidate would take a light-touch regulatory approach to new technologies. Trump, for example, has pledged to reverse Biden’s October 2023 AI executive order, which offered nonbinding safety guidelines for AI companies, among other things. Horowitz says he has now met with Harris and her team, but came away with no firm idea of how a Harris administration might regulate AI companies. It’s likely Harris would keep, and build on, Biden’s executive order. Harris held a meeting with the heads of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic in May 2023 that led to those companies and others pledging to uphold the EO’s safety and transparency standards.

Horowitz wrote in a blog last December that his firm is nonpartisan and willing to side with candidates that support an “optimistic technology-enabled future.” In this year’s presidential contest, it means the firm is also willing to ignore the potential political, social, economic, and environmental risks of another Trump term. This attitude might be partially explained by the large risk-reward dimension of the technology shift that’s just getting underway with AI. Developing and applying AI models is an extremely expensive business, in which investors are being asked for checks of unprecedented size. OpenAI just raised $6.6 billion to add to its $13 billion in funding, and new rounds will surely follow. The AI revolution that started with ChatGPT, it turns out, isn’t transforming the world overnight; many AI startups will need long runways to get to break-even (OpenAI reportedly projects it’ll reach profitability in 2029). So, with AI, tech investors may be even more allergic to new government regulation, and politicians who support it, than usual. It’s simply seen as additive to the already significant risks. Consider the industry’s outsized opposition to California’s AI bill that sought to impose safety rules on large frontier models. The bill was popular with the public and sailed through the state’s legislature, but was vetoed by governor Gavin Newsom amid intense lobbying pressure.