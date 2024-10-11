Here’s the science behind our stupid money mistakes

BY Emily Guy Birken6 minute read

The human brain is a marvel of evolution. We are able to make quick and relatively accurate decisions based on very little information because we learn from previous experiences as well as the experiences of others. Unfortunately, that marvelous ability is also a serious pitfall, since we’re likely to jump to conclusions. This sometimes leads to stupid money mistakes.

Specifically, we humans are vulnerable to cognitive biases that lead us astray. These biases are systematic patterns in how we think that can lead to less-than-rational conclusions and behavior. For example, I can vividly recall waffling on whether or not I wanted to buy a shirt because it seemed a bit expensive–but when I learned I could get a second shirt for half-off, I quickly purchased both. Which meant I spent even more money to get two shirts I wasn’t sure I wanted. These are not the actions of a rational agent. The good news is that cognitive biases do follow patterns and can be predicted. Here are some of the most common biases that could be affecting your financial decisions.

Anchoring: Cheap isn’t what you think it is Deciding how much you’re willing to pay for something may feel like a straightforward and rational process, but you have a lot less control over it than you think you do. That’s because we all carry anchor prices in our heads of what is an appropriate amount to pay for things, which leads to frequent money mistakes. For example, let’s say you go out for a nice dinner with your best beloved. You want to order a nice bottle of wine and see there is a very pricey bottle of red for $98. Right next to it is a much more modest bottle that costs $36. That seems like a great price compared to the $98 bottle, so you order it. But you and your sweetheart would have been perfectly happy with the $20 bottle of wine. In fact, the restaurant keeps the $98 bottle of wine on the menu because it sets the price anchor high enough that a $36 bottle of wine feels like a bargain.

