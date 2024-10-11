Why cloud ERP is fertile ground for midsize manufacturers

BY Jakob Schneller for SAP3 minute read

The economic power of midsize manufacturers is surging worldwide. While they comprise only about 3% of the industry, their collective revenue volume makes up about one quarter of all manufacturing revenues.

This growth gives midsize manufacturers a slate of new challenges to consider. Competition is dramatically intensifying. Operating expenses are rising. Demanding customer expectations and requirements are testing the limits of short-staffed teams. And worse, critical business systems—including on-premises enterprise resource planning (ERP)—are not providing the insights, automation, and analytical resources necessary to operate front- and back-office functions intelligently, efficiently, and sustainably. Do you still think software as a service—such as cloud ERP—is an investment that only large manufacturers make? Recent research from TechTarget begs to differ. Having outgrown their technology staples, midsize manufacturers realize the urgent need for the right platform to leverage generative AI, edge computing, ubiquitous mobility, microservices, hybrid cloud services, and sophisticated analytics but do not have the budget to acquire it all. This is where cloud ERP comes in as the ideal foundation for maximizing the value of the latest technologies.

BREAKING DOWN SILOS AND BUILDING ADVANTAGES The idea of relying on a public cloud or software-as-a-service solution for operations that allows continuous process improvement and avoids disruption can seem improbable. However, recent successes with cloud ERP are challenging that misconception and proving to be game changers. FREYR Battery (FREYR) is a prime example of midsize manufacturers overcoming skepticism over the reliability of cloud ERP for their round-the-clock operations. The emerging leader in sustainable lithium-ion batteries uses an iterative minimum viable product approach, and the cloud solution lends itself to that way of working. This approach has allowed the company to turn on core functionality at the right time to meet requirements, adopt more functionality organically as needs evolve, and avoid designing everything from scratch. Plus, following a set of best practices helps ensure that operations are compliant from the start. YANMAR Marine International (YANMAR Marine) has also benefited from not hesitating in its cloud adoption plans. The manufacturer of diesel boat engines wanted to spend less time dealing with distracting complexities, such as IT and cybersecurity, software and hardware support, VPNs, backups, and on-premises servers. Instead, the company is gifted with real-time visibility into its supply chain and internal operations, leading to better customer service, more efficient communication between branches and employees, and innovation that fuels the future of its production.

As FREYR and YANMAR Marine have proven, changing foundational technology to cloud ERP is a worthwhile undertaking for six good reasons: Integrates smoothly with edge technologies such as IoT, AI, edge computing, and mobile computing: Cloud ERP forms a stable core that connects a variety of the latest technologies—enhancing operational efficiency, fostering innovation, and adding more business value.



Cloud ERP forms a stable core that connects a variety of the latest technologies—enhancing operational efficiency, fostering innovation, and adding more business value. Handles the growing data load and helps ensure that all information is used directly in business operations: As manufacturers adopt more edge technologies, cloud ERP helps process information quickly and allows the entire business to analyze it and access insights without compromising the core. Allows the cost efficiency to scale up or down according to business needs: Cloud ERP’s lower up-front cost makes it a more affordable option. This scalability is especially crucial for midsize manufacturers that need flexible solutions that can immediately adjust as demands shift. Provides flexibility and accessibility to workers everywhere: Access to cloud ERP for remote areas and multilocation operations helps ensure continuous operations business-wide. Delivers automatic updates of the latest features and security patches: This aspect reduces the hassle and workload of regular maintenance and massive upgrades, alleviating the pressure on limited IT resources. Reduces the complexity associated with traditional on-premises ERP systems: Although cloud ERP can support highly intricate business processes, managing and owning this technology is easier than on-premises ERP. The opportunity to acquire comprehensive solutions with less complexity and risk means fewer integration issues and less downtime when new applications are added. CLEARING A COMPETITIVE PATH TO GROWTH The economic landscape for midsize manufacturers is rapidly evolving, and staying competitive requires more than just maintaining the status quo. Cloud ERP offers a path forward, providing the tools and flexibility to navigate challenges and seize new opportunities. Yet adopting cloud ERP is not just about upgrading technology; it’s about transforming how midsize manufacturers operate. By providing a stable, scalable, and integrated platform, cloud ERP enables these businesses to focus on what they do best—manufacturing—while leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive efficiency, innovation, and growth.