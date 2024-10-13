Here’s why ‘spaving’ is probably not the best financial strategy for you

BY Emily Guy Birken4 minute read

Sometime in the mid-1980s, my stepfather was in need of a 15mm socket. At Sears, he discovered that it would cost about $8 to purchase the specific socket he needed. But a 299-piece socket set cost him about $200. He proudly pointed to the 15mm socket in his new set and told us it had only cost him 67¢. This was my earliest introduction to “spaving”–although no one called it that at the time.

Spaving—a portmanteau of spending and saving—describes the act of spending more money in order to save money. If you’ve ever added an item you didn’t really want to an online order so you could qualify for free shipping, then you have given spaving a try. Situations like the great socket wrench conundrum of 1986 may seem to clearly exhibit more spending than saving behavior. (Though to be fair, my stepdad still has the “new” set, which was nicer and more durable than his old socket wrench kit.) But how do you know when spending more to save money is a good idea and when it’s just having you part with more of your money? Here’s what you need to know about making the right spaving decisions for your budget.

Why spaving feels good There’s a reason my stepdad came home with 298 more parts than he was looking for: It irritated him to spend nearly $10 for a part that probably cost pennies to manufacture. By spending $200 on an entire set—which got him the part he needed for less than 70 cents—he felt like he was getting his money’s worth and being a savvy consumer. This is exactly what marketers are going for when they set pricing that encourages buying more to save more. Making a purchase already gives our brains a hit of dopamine. But adding a splash of self-congratulation for making a “money-saving” financial decision can short-circuit the part of our brains that reminds us that $200 > $8. These pricing schemes also trigger your fear of making the wrong financial decision. Online retailers share the exact dollar amount you need to spend to qualify for shipping (or bonus points or a gift-with-purchase) to get you to worry that you’re losing money if you refuse the deal. So you buy something you don’t need to feel like you’re putting one over on the retailer—which, you already know you are not, unfortunately.

