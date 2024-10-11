Technically skilled managers can be great leaders, if they do this

BY Tony Martignetti5 minute read

In the modern workplace, outlier leaders are tasked with solving the world’s most complex problems. These leaders are brilliant minds and often hail from technical backgrounds. Their ability to think way outside the box is exactly what is needed to innovate at a time when things are exponentially changing.

They are the innovators behind breakthroughs in life sciences, technology, engineering, and other cutting-edge fields. Yet, despite their deep expertise and unmatched ability to push the boundaries of what’s possible, many outlier leaders face a unique challenge: connecting with their teams. The traits that make outlier leaders exceptional problem solvers—analytical precision, laser focus, and a relentless drive for perfection—can sometimes become obstacles when it comes to leading people. These leaders, who may also be neurodivergent, might approach social connections in ways that differ from other leaders. While their unique cognitive styles can be a source of strength, including their ability to think critically and solve complex problems, these differences in communication can sometimes create misunderstandings.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Without clear communication, it’s easy for teams to feel disconnected or unsure of how to align with the leader’s vision, which can lead to suboptimal performance. However, neurodivergent leaders often bring exceptional empathy and insight once those communication bridges are established, and their distinct leadership styles can foster a deeper sense of purpose and innovation within teams. Having worked extensively with outlier leaders across various industries, I have seen firsthand how their extraordinary technical expertise can sometimes overshadow the need for connection and collaboration. I understand these leaders’ unique challenges in balancing their brilliance with the interpersonal dynamics that drive team success. So, how can outlier leaders overcome these challenges? The key is leveraging their technical strengths while simultaneously developing the interpersonal skills needed to inspire, motivate, and align their teams. Here are some strategies to help bridge the gap between technical brilliance and effective leadership. Recognize That Emotional Intelligence Is Just as Important as Technical Expertise Outlier leaders tend to thrive on solving complex, technical problems, but leading a team requires just as much attention to emotional intelligence, or EQ. Research by Daniel Goleman shows that emotional intelligence accounts for nearly 90% of the difference between star performers and average performers in leadership roles. For an outlier leader, mastering the “soft” skills, like empathy, communication, and conflict resolution, can be transformative.

Start by paying attention to your team’s emotional climate. Are people feeling valued, supported, and motivated? Building EQ doesn’t mean losing your technical edge; it means understanding what drives people and recognizing the human element behind team dynamics. You don’t have to master it overnight, but developing a deeper awareness of others’ emotions and reactions is the first step. Practice active listening. The next time you’re in a team meeting, instead of immediately jumping to problem-solving, ask your team members about their concerns and emotions regarding the project. Acknowledging these emotions can go a long way toward building trust. Lean on Your Strengths—But Adapt Them to Leading People Being an outlier leader often means excelling at tasks that require hyper-focus and deep technical expertise. These strengths are invaluable to your organization, but leading a team requires a shift in focus from individual performance to collective success. The transition can be difficult, especially for neurodivergent leaders who may struggle with social dynamics.

The good news? You don’t have to abandon your strengths. Instead, adapt them to leadership. For example, your attention to detail can be a tremendous asset in understanding the nuances of team dynamics or setting up processes that ensure efficient communication. The same analytical mindset that solves technical problems can be applied to identify interpersonal issues that might slow down team performance. Break down your leadership into “solvable problems.” Analyze your team’s strengths and weaknesses just as you would a technical project. Are there communication gaps? Do certain team members need more support? By diagnosing the issues systematically, you can create actionable strategies to address them. Delegate and Trust Your Team Outlier leaders often struggle with delegation because they hold themselves—and their work—to impossibly high standards. To ensure that everything is perfect, you may take on too much, which leads to burnout and stifles your team’s potential. This approach drains your energy and can cause your team to feel undervalued or micromanaged.

advertisement

Building trust in your team is crucial for leveraging their strengths and empowering them to contribute to the organization’s success. Trust isn’t just about assuming your team will do their job; it’s about giving them the freedom to innovate, make mistakes, and grow. When your team feels trusted, they are more likely to take ownership of their work and deliver results that align with your vision. Start by delegating smaller tasks and gradually increase the responsibility you give to team members. Provide them with the tools and resources to succeed but resist the urge to micromanage. Instead, establish regular check-ins where you can offer guidance and support while giving them the autonomy to take charge. Create a Culture of Open Communication Outlier leaders are often highly introspective, preferring to work in isolation to develop solutions. However, this tendency can inadvertently create communication silos, leading to a disconnect between leadership and the team. Regular, open communication is essential to ensure everyone is aligned and moving in the same direction.

Fostering a culture where team members feel comfortable sharing their thoughts, ideas, and concerns is key to maintaining strong team cohesion. It also helps outlier leaders stay connected with their teams, giving them a better understanding of what’s working and what’s not. Make communication a priority by holding regular team meetings focused not just on project updates but on sharing feedback, discussing challenges, and exploring new ideas. Encourage team members to voice their opinions and actively engage with their input. As a leader, model openness by sharing your own thoughts and challenges. Embrace Neurodiversity as a Leadership Asset For neurodivergent outlier leaders, the traits that make it challenging to connect socially can also be your greatest asset. Leaders on the autism spectrum, for example, may excel in logical problem-solving, pattern recognition, and innovative thinking. By embracing neurodiversity, you can turn these perceived challenges into strengths that enhance your leadership style.