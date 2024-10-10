Exclusive: Headspace’s new AI chatbot will offer mental health support to subscribers

Ebb was specifically trained by clinical psychologists and data scientists in motivational interviewing, an evidence-based methodology that works to help people make positive behavioral changes. The chatbot has two paths: having users reflect on certain events (and then suggesting content found within the app), or having users reflect on things they’re grateful for.

“It’s really meant to be this sort of empathetic companion to someone along their Headspace journey,” Dr. Matthew Chester, Headspace senior product manager for conversational AI and clinical psychologist, said in an interview. Ebb is included in consumer subscribers’ plans at no additional cost.

To be sure, the chatbot doesn’t give mental health advice, guidance, or diagnoses. If a user seems to be at risk of immediate harm, Ebb will quickly respond, empathetically saying that the issue is beyond what it can help with and sharing the number to the national crisis hotline that can be accessed with the tap of a button. When Fast Company tested this response, it immediately ended the ability to have a conversation, and the next time a new chat opened, it went to what we spoke about prior to the tested crisis.