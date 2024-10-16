BY Mark Pasetsky2 minute read

Consumers can be ruthless in pushing brands that fail to innovate to the wayside. Brands that fail to adapt to significant—and sometimes even subtle—market shifts risk going the way of Blockbuster, Borders, and Circuit City.

And while these brands made big and repeated mistakes, sometimes the secret to avoiding obsolescence and staying relevant is to stick to small, simple steps that keep your POV and brand fresh. Here are eight quick but effective tips for marketers trying to stay relevant in today’s competitive landscape. 1. STAY UP TO DATE

It may be a given, but stay clued into current events. Read the trade magazines, follow the influencers, and subscribe to the same blogs and newsletters that your customers would. That way, you’ll know and be able to react to the same stories and conversations they’re tracking. 2. TAP INTO TRENDS SELECTIVELY Just because seemingly everything was coming out in green following the viral release of Charli XCX’s “Brat” album doesn’t mean that hue suits your brand. Be selective about adopting trends; otherwise, you risk not being “very demure” and adding to the noise rather than breaking through it.

3. TRY NEW THINGS Experimenting with new platforms is a surefire way to stumble across what’s up-and-coming. TikTok, for instance, has been hot for years now. But history often repeats itself, and we all know what happened to Vine. There are also new ways to communicate on existing platforms. Have you posted a carousel on LinkedIn? Or used Instagram Live?

4. GO BEYOND TRADITIONAL MEDIA Of course, all marketers want their brand to be on the front page of The New York Times, but I recommend being more open-minded about media opportunities. Be willing to get quoted in various types of outlets, not just traditional media, and consider sharing your message on podcasts or lending your expertise to Substack articles to expand your reach. 5. STAY SOCIAL IN PERSON AND ONLINE

Balance your online presence with offline interactions by taking part in live events. Either attending or participating in a panel discussion at an event is a proven method to further increase brand awareness and loyalty. 6. BE SURE TO STAY CONSISTENT ACROSS PLATFORMS Be aware that a customer’s visit to just one of your social profiles can impact their decision to stick around, so don’t pour too much into Instagram and let your LinkedIn go stale.

7. CATER TO YOUR TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC WHEN IT MATTERS MOST Do you have a large LGBTQ+ following? Then understand that it’s important to support them year-round, not only during Pride Month. Are your customers eco-conscious? Then don’t skip out on Earth Day. Ultimately, to understand your audience is to have a strong grip on customer behaviors and motivations—an essential advantage in fleshing out marketing strategies ahead of important holidays and other celebratory times in your customers’ lives.

8. TAKE OWNERSHIP AND ACCOUNTABILITY Now more than ever, customers look to brands when a crisis happens to address mistakes head-on, thus humanizing the company and building trust with consumers. Without these qualities, brands can kiss relevance goodbye. THE BOTTOM LINE