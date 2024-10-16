BY Anita Grantham4 minute read

As medical concerns around the pandemic eased, return-to-office (RTO) discussions surged throughout 2023 and into 2024. While some big companies have flatly mandated RTO, 82% of Fortune 500 companies are offering flexible work options, according to the 2024 Flex Index report.

With employee engagement, retention, and company culture on the line, getting hybrid and flexible work policies right is crucial for leadership and HR. To better understand how companies can create meaningful, people-friendly strategies, BambooHR surveyed over 1,500 full-time employees and HR professionals seeking current attitudes around RTO, working from home, and hybrid options. Many observers understood that sending people home to work during the pandemic would open a Pandora’s Box of new options and expectations. Our study clearly points to this outcome; in the years since pandemic restrictions began to ease, tensions have continued to grow due to leadership’s expectations of in-office work competing with employees’ insistence on work mode options—in spite of earnest efforts from all concerned parties. Easing this tension and creating a stronger company culture moving forward will likely take a blended approach, where the right decision for each team hinges on preferences and needs. The following can help you get started on the right pathway:

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

MEETING BUSINESS NEEDS AND ADDRESSING EXCEPTIONS Employees are concerned about RTO. How do you create policies that best meet business needs but also address important employee exceptions? Bringing people back into the office is important to companies for a variety of reasons.Around half (52%) of managers in our return to office survey pointed to the need for employee development, and 32% admitted they wanted to track how their teams are working—which is understandable if outcomes are in question.

On the other hand, 52% of people prefer the work-life balance of working from home, and many people have restructured their lives around that availability. In addition, nearly two-thirds (63%) of people with disabilities prefer remote work, and 43% of those employees would consider leaving if full-time RTO became mandatory. Productivity is essential to a company’s success, but that can’t be the entire basis for an RTO policy. It’s crucial for HR leaders to create policies that prioritize flexibility, inclusivity, and employee well-being in addition to productivity. Choosing the wrong path and ignoring employee needs will only lead to disaster. The past few years have made it clear that every employee has unique needs and circumstances, and leaders have to honestly evaluate how RTO policies will impact needs. A company that thrives on connections may need more time together, but simply showing up is not a guarantee of productivity. If business results don’t significantly improve—or if turnover increases—then people may want more of their remote work back.

BRINGING UNITY WHILE PROVIDING FLEXIBILITY Your people have grown accustomed to remote work. Can RTO bring unity to virtual and remote teams while still providing flexibility? It won’t come as a surprise that company cultures have taken a big hit in the past few years. For all the conveniences and benefits of work-life balance that remote employees enjoy, there is still no replacement for being in the same space as your co-workers for in-person collaboration.

advertisement

One of the largest issues companies face right now is bridging the disconnect between remote or hybrid workers and the people who are in the office every day. Around 44% of those who have returned to the office say their relationships with remote colleagues are not as strong as with their fellow workplace denizens, and 26% say the divide has worsened since RTO policies were put in place. This growing disconnect is also likely pushing an increased focus on visibility, with close to half (42%) of people who come into the office primarily doing so in order to be seen by leadership. Likewise, 64% of remote workers maintain a constant active status or online presence—a “Green Status” effect—in order to look like they are diligently working, even if they are not. Choosing the right path for your company culture is difficult but essential. Zoom chats and virtual events rarely produce the necessary results at scale. Encouraging more in-person connection to help improve working relationships and more hybrid, in-office days is a great way to go.

THE BIG DECISION Do you need to choose between fully in-person or hybrid? BambooHR’s Employee Happiness Index indicates that employee happiness is at all-time lows. Business leaders who want to reverse that trend might consider bringing more people into the office to remake those missing connections and be around others. This is especially true for younger workforces, as Gen Z employees were most likely to want to work from the office (46%) and spend more time socializing.

At the same time, being in the office is a distraction for many. Almost 40% of workers said the social aspect of the workplace is a distraction, and 56% of people who work from home said they were more productive in their space. Combine this with the people who have shifting parental or caregiver responsibilities, and remote work becomes even more valuable. CREATING RTO POLICIES THAT WORK FOR EVERYONE The answer is not simple and in many cases, a company should not fully embrace either one. Full RTO or full remote may be the right decision for a specific business, but in today’s marketplace, flexible/hybrid options generally correlate to job satisfaction and are the most accommodating.