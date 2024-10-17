What the tech revolution means for you and your health

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

The term healthcare technology may call to mind novel surgical robots, which themselves date to 1985, when a robotic arm assisted in a brain biopsy. But now, robotics are being combined with artificial intelligence and troves of historical medical data, resulting in possibilities that far exceed the sum of their parts.

What not long ago seemed like science fiction is already here: 3-D imaging of a patient’s body used in pre-operative planning, so surgeons can “perform” a digital operation before the actual one; medical implants designed specifically for an individual patient’s body so they fit perfectly; and early-detection tools that spot anomalies and patterns in a patient’s medical history, alerting physicians to problems before they become life-threatening. A panel of experts discussed how such innovative technologies are empowering physicians and patients during the recent Fast Company Innovation Festival, a conversation conducted in partnership with Medtronic. Here are three key takeaways from the event. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.) 1. AI is supercharging medical robotics.

Bill Peine, vice president of Research and Technology at healthcare technology company Medtronic, is particularly excited about combining AI and robotics. “It will transform healthcare because it makes procedures much more precise, predictable, and intelligent,” he said. That’s what every patient wants.”

This precision can take many forms, like a medical implant designed for a specific patient, or a surgical plan to navigate the body. As Peine explained, AI can leverage pre-operative imaging information such as CT or MRI data to create a detailed map of the individual patient’s anatomy: the exact positioning of organs, tumors, veins. This information becomes a three-dimensional view of the patient, which doctors use to make a surgical plan. “It’s like a GPS system that we can use to perform surgeries; it’s much more objective,” said Dr. Ronald Lehman of New York-Presbyterian Och Spine Hospital. “We can roleplay it—using software to practice the surgery first. This is something we didn’t have five to seven years ago.” 2. AI is fueling prediction and prevention of disease.

As chair of the Biomedical Informatics Department at Columbia University, Noémie Elhadad works to help patients stay out of the surgical theater in the first place. Predictive analytics can help clinicians discover a patient’s risk of diseases or side effects far sooner.

This can be the difference between life and death, particularly in the case of what hospitals call the “silent killer”: sepsis, which is an extreme response to infection. It can be difficult to spot, and according to some studies, contributes to as many as 50% of hospital deaths. Now, AI has fueled early-detection tools that consider warning signs and risk factors, helping clinicians predict, diagnose, and treat sepsis far more quickly. “What’s exciting is not only that AI can predict this early enough, but it’s also integrated well enough into the clinician workflow so they can act upon the tool’s prediction and do something about it,” Elhadad said. Beyond prediction and prevention, Lehman added, this type of machine learning can also assist clinicians in deciding treatment plans. “We can take information from tens of thousands of patients and see who had the best outcomes,” he said. “All of us in this room are different. Maybe the data says I’m not as durable as Noémie, so I probably won’t have the same outcome—even if it’s the exact same surgeon, exact same procedure, exact same technology. There’s alternative treatments that would be better for me specifically.” 3. Tech can actually help bring back the human touch.

The panelists agreed that no patient wants a future in which they sit in a treatment room alone with an AI-powered robot . So how can technology help, not hurt, the clinician-patient relationship?

“We need to change technology from being a barrier between the surgeon and the patient to a facilitator,” Peine said. “A hundred years ago surgeons and doctors made house calls; it feels very far from that today.” The questions, then, are, How can we use AI and robotics and advanced therapies to bridge that gap? and How can we free up the surgeon’s time so that they’re able to focus on the patient more? For Elhadad, the answer lies in technology that both integrates seamlessly into the clinician’s process and remains nearly invisible to the patient. “To me, the best future is one where you can’t see any technology around—you see humans talking to each other, patients being helped by clinicians,” she said. “In the background that clinician has more information to help, thanks to AI that integrates data from sensors, from ECG readings, from my step tracker.” As a spine surgeon, Lehman is most excited about the additional personalization and precision that the AI-robotics pairing will fuel over time. “We always have our clinical judgment, but these systems can tell us objectively, based on repositories of data, ‘Watch out for this,’ or ‘something’s not quite right during this surgery,’ ” he said. “That kind of insight and objectivity will really help our patients and the healthcare field as a whole.”