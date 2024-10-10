The power of a business North Star

BY San Rahi4 minute read

The most significant outcome of modern post-industrialism is the increased interdependencies of our environmental, social, and economic systems. A healthy business ecosystem relies on a thriving planet and strong communities. Yet, we are breaching critical planetary boundaries—the thresholds beyond which our actions could cause irreversible environmental disruption. Reengineering our approach to business isn’t just important—it’s critical.

The idea of “brand” is often reduced to communications or its look and feel—the sizzle, as some might call it. However, with a sharper lens, a brand is a strategy for radical business resilience. Whether or not you intend to build a household name, deploying whole-brand thinking can give your business the North Star it needs to navigate and endure the storms on the horizon. Business leaders are navigating the uncertainties of an environment where existential disruption is the norm. The problem is that too many brand strategists remain devoted to the tools of the past. The venerated brand pyramid, with brand essence at the top voice and values in support, makes for an impressive PowerPoint presentation. Still, its top-down structure often fails to capture the fluidity and interconnectedness required in contemporary brand building, and its set-in-stone-ness cannot adapt to changing market conditions and consumer behaviors.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Let’s be honest: Zero CEOs reach for a brand pyramid for insight into pivotal decisions. The leaders I work with want tangible and relatable insight into their strategy and a more responsive way to navigate the complexities of modern markets: A North Star with real-world application. So, instead of pyramids, I deploy an approach I call the Four Gears, designed to fortify the business mission, create momentum, and drive differentiated success. Build your North Star using the Four Gears My Four Brand Gears framework consists of four equal, interconnected elements. Each gear drives momentum for the others, creating a synergistic effect that propels the brand forward. Let’s examine the gears in detail: Gear 1: Aspirational worldview

Your aspirational worldview represents your company’s vision for a positive future. It’s not simply about what your brand sells but the change it wants to see. This gear connects to a possible future, and the consumer decides if it’s a future they desire. Nike’s aspirational worldview centers on achievable athleticism and its mental, spiritual, and physical benefits. This vision permeates every aspect of their brand, from product design to marketing campaigns, resonating strongly with culturally conscious consumers. Gear 2: Distinct role

Your distinct role defines an ownable position within this worldview. It’s about carving out a niche and differentiating the brand in a crowded marketplace. Apple’s distinct role as an innovator in personal technology is to push the boundaries of what’s possible when technology becomes usable; it’s about empowering everyone’s creativity to change the world (or make cat videos . . . no one’s judging). Gear 3: Enduring behaviors and values

This gear drives the consistent actions and principles that build trust and credibility over time. It’s about walking the talk and demonstrating a commitment to the brand’s worldview and role through tangible behaviors. Leadership is doing the right thing, even when no one’s looking. The mission-driven chocolatier Tony’s Chocolonely is an industry change agent. It manages a transparent supply chain, ensures living wages, monitors child labor abuses, and encourages industry-wide collaboration. Tony’s communications spark conversations about industry issues. Gear 4: A platform for participation

advertisement

The final gear focuses on engaging customers in a cocreative process. When your brand says, “Come and play with us!” you shift passive consumers into active, agentic participants, nurturing brand loyalty and a sense of ownership. Lego has created a whole universe and invited everyone to build in it. Their product is a platform where fans can design new sets, share ideas, and advocate for new product concepts. This approach generates innovative ideas and creates a community of highly engaged advocates. Benefits of the Four Gears approach All these gears work together, each driving momentum in the next gear, turbocharging your business strategy in these ways:

1. Flexibility: Allowing brands to adjust focus as market conditions change without losing coherence. 2. Holistic view: Providing a comprehensive perspective on brand strategy, ensuring no crucial elements are overlooked. 3. Stakeholder engagement: Fostering co-creation and stronger connections.

4. Consistency with adaptability: Maintaining core behaviors while encouraging evolution and growth. 5. Actionable in the real world: Identifying clear areas for strategic focus and tactical implementation. How to implement the Four Gears To implement this framework, first, assess your current brand strategy through the lens of each gear. Then, identify which gears are most robust and which need more development. You’ll want to develop specific approaches to strengthen each gear and ensure that these complement and reinforce the others. Regularly review and adjust your approach, treating the framework as a dynamic tool rather than a static model.