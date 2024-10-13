Why this personality trait can be one of your best productivity tools

“Self-reliance is a superpower,” Abouelenein explains. “It’s about giving yourself the tools and the skills to succeed in your personal life and your professional life. For example, I rely on myself to educate myself. I rely on myself to create the right opportunities. It’s making yourself valuable and resourceful so that you can bring value to others.”

Self-reliance, however, isn’t always our default system. Most of us tend to expect things from others, she says. For instance, you might expect your employer to make decisions that are in your best interest or to define your pathway to growth.

“Give yourself a competitive advantage by relying on yourself instead of expecting people to do things for you,” says Abouelenein. “Take the driver’s seat and push yourself forward to create value.”