Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Cultivating this trait can help you gain a competitive advantage in the workplace.

Why this personality trait can be one of your best productivity tools

[Source Photo: Rocketman Team/Pexels]

BY Stephanie Vozza4 minute read

To-do lists, time-blocking, and Pomodoro sprints are all great techniques for getting things done. The best productivity tool, however, may be staring back at you in the mirror. It’s cultivating a sense of self-reliance, and it’s a powerful method for moving forward, says Maha Abouelenein, author of 7 Rules of Self-Reliance: How to Stay Low, Keep Moving, Invest in Yourself, and Own Your Future.

“Self-reliance is a superpower,” Abouelenein explains. “It’s about giving yourself the tools and the skills to succeed in your personal life and your professional life. For example, I rely on myself to educate myself. I rely on myself to create the right opportunities. It’s making yourself valuable and resourceful so that you can bring value to others.”

Self-reliance, however, isn’t always our default system. Most of us tend to expect things from others, she says. For instance, you might expect your employer to make decisions that are in your best interest or to define your pathway to growth. 

“Give yourself a competitive advantage by relying on yourself instead of expecting people to do things for you,” says Abouelenein. “Take the driver’s seat and push yourself forward to create value.”

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Stephanie Vozza is a freelance writer who covers productivity, careers, and leadership. She's written for Fast Company since 2014 and has penned nearly 1,000 articles for the site’s Work Life vertical More

Explore Topics