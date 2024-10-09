Amazon’s new AI-powered spotlight tech aims to help delivery drivers find packages faster

Amazon , in its quest for greater efficiency, has developed new systems to shave seconds off each package delivery and to help customers make faster buying choices, even for new product types that they may know little about.

The company announced Wednesday it has created spotlights within its trucks to guide delivery people to packages for each stop along a route.

The technology, which Amazon is calling Vision Assisted Package Retrieval, works by shining a green light on packages so that the deliverer does not have to waste precious seconds reading labels.

“When we speed up deliveries, customers shop more,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon worldwide stores in remarks at the event. “Once a customer experiences fast delivery, they will come back sooner and shop more.”