Meta AI launches in Brazil, U.K., and more markets in a bid to beat ChatGPT

Meta Platforms said on Wednesday its artificial intelligence chatbot, Meta AI, will be available in 21 new markets, as it looks to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT .

Technology companies have been trying to attract consumers to their AI chatbots by introducing new features and making them more accessible with support for different languages.

Meta AI, which currently has almost 500 million monthly active users, will be available in the U.K., Brazil and more countries in Latin America and Asia beginning Wednesday, the social media company said.

The chatbot will also support languages including Arabic, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese, Meta said.