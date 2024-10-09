Swiss court sides with watchmaker’s rule forcing employees to take bathroom breaks on their own time

A court in Switzerland — where time is money for its famed watchmaking industry — has ruled that a dial manufacturer was justified in telling workers: If you need a bathroom break, clock out and take it on your own time.

An investigative report by public broadcaster RTS over the weekend revealed how a regional court in western Neuchatel ruled that watch dial maker Jean Singer & Cie SA was within its rights to require staffers to punch out for toilet time.

The case has bared what some say is a labor-law loophole in a rich Alpine country with a reputation for running like clockwork.

Word of the clock-out requirement leaked to labor inspectors on a site visit during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, according to the ruling, which was delivered in June but made public late last month.