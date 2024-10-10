Many scientists are neurodivergent. Architects are finally starting to build labs designed for them

Imagine the stereotypical biotech lab space: smudge-free counters and walls, blindingly white surfaces, and an array of stainless steel machines, all set up for maximum focus and cleanliness to further the pursuit of innovation. But a new study about the way different kinds of scientists use lab space suggest the one-size-fits-all approach isn’t just aesthetically sterile, it might actually inhibit scientific research, and require a new design approach to fix.

Roughly half of lab workers and scientists identify as neurodivergent, or somewhere on the autism spectrum (double the global average of 20%), according to new research conducted by Advanced Research Clusters (ARC), a British developer of lab space, HOK, a global architecture practice and the University of the West of Scotland. The same survey found the rate of autism among lab workers is 25%, or 25 times the U.K. average.

That’s an opportunity to rethink design and radically change how labs look and operate, says HOK principal Kay Sargent, the firm’s director of thought leadership for interiors. The research found a gaping need for inclusive scientific spaces that holistically look at and rethink auditory, visual, and tactile elements to eliminate sources of disruption and disengagement.

In short, Sargent says, traditional lab design raise a key question: “Are you eliminating the potential for people who are really going to be game changers to be successful?”