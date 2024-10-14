How kid-designed ‘I voted’ stickers became a voter turnout success story

BY Hunter Schwarz3 minute read

Voters in Michigan, one of the most highly contested battleground states, will be rewarded for casting their ballots this year with not only the intrinsic satisfaction that comes from doing their civic duty, but—more importantly—one of nine new “I voted” stickers designed by Michigan students and residents.

It might sound silly, but “I voted” stickers can go a long way in nudging people to get to the polls. A 2016 study by four researchers at Berkeley, Harvard, and the University of Chicago found that we’re more motivated to vote when we know others will know that we voted. “I voted” stickers have become an easy incentive to give would-be voters the ability to broadcast their civic engagement—and in opening up the design process to the public, elections officials have opened up another avenue for civic participation. The Michigan Department of State opened its first-ever public “I voted” sticker design contest back in May, and officials received 480 submissions across three categories: elementary/middle school, high school, and general. More than 57,700 public votes were cast, the office said in a press release. Members of the Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force, a student liaison group that works to improve youth voter engagement, picked the finalists. [Images: Michigan Department of State] Jane Hynous, a 12-year-old from Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, drew one of the finalist stickers, which depicts a werewolf ripping off its shirt in front of an American flag. Hynous told the New York Times for Kids section in its September 29 issue that she had based the design on an internet meme, and that she “didn’t want to do something that usually you think of when you think of Michigan.” Another finalist depicts a cartoon cat wearing a red, white, and blue Uncle Sam top hat. The Michigan Department of State has now ordered one million stickers, according to the New York Times.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

While some local governments stick to professionally designed stickers, elections officials from South Dakota to San Luis Obispo, County, California, have opened up their sticker designs to the public too. Two years ago in Ulster County, New York, the public overwhelmingly voted for a sticker of a monster spider that became a viral sensation. (In fact, that viral sticker contest partly inspired Michigan’s own iteration this year, according to competition organizer Zena Aljilehawi.) [Image: South Dakota Secretary of State] The sticker design contest in Ulster County has grown every election since, commissioner of the county’s Board of Elections, Ashley Torres, tells Fast Company. They recently lowered the age limit for participants. Middle-school student Tess Gallo was this year’s winner, with a drawing of a cat holding an “I voted” sign. It won by just 70 votes, making it the county’s closest-ever sticker contest. Voters there like the stickers. Torres says, “We consistently receive overwhelmingly positive feedback from voters of all ages, who say their favorite part of voting in Ulster County is wearing the unique ‘I voted’ stickers designed by young local artists. Poll workers also tell us it’s their favorite part of the job, helping to create a positive and uplifting atmosphere at the polling sites.”