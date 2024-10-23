Meet Capacities, the do-it-all productivity app taking on Notion

Here’s a tantalizing little paradox to chew over: One of the most interesting up-and-coming productivity apps is also one of the most immediately familiar-feeling—on the surface, at least.
The app is called Capacities. At this point, most of its recognition revolves around the fact that it was recently featured as a top productivity pick by tech journalist Casey Newton in his Platformer newsletter.
But while Capacities may be flying mostly under the radar right now, it’s developing a relatively small but fiercely devoted base of people who are both ready for something different and eager to avoid the chore of adapting to an entirely new note-taking paradigm.
And maybe, just maybe, that’s why its new-yet-familiar approach is striking such a chord.
An inevitable comparison
Let’s get one thing out of the way right off the bat: When you first open up Capacities, you’re going to think: “Huh. This looks a lot like Notion.”
If you’ve spent any amount of time with Notion, the comparison is impossible to avoid. Capacities’ look and feel and even its underlying philosophy is undeniably similar to the block-based, open-canvas framework popularized by Notion—a multipurpose productivity behemoth that, ironically enough, has recently been fending off even bigger tech giants like Google and Microsoft and working to stake its claim in the competitive productivity service landscape.
But for all the assets Notion offers and all the dedicated users that company now claims, the comparatively tiny team behind Capacities saw the need for something more—for a service that started with that same core concept but then took off in directions Notion isn’t pursuing.