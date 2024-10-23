Meet Capacities, the do-it-all productivity app taking on Notion

Here’s a tantalizing little paradox to chew over: One of the most interesting up-and-coming productivity apps is also one of the most immediately familiar-feeling—on the surface, at least.

The app is called Capacities. At this point, most of its recognition revolves around the fact that it was recently featured as a top productivity pick by tech journalist Casey Newton in his Platformer newsletter.

But while Capacities may be flying mostly under the radar right now, it’s developing a relatively small but fiercely devoted base of people who are both ready for something different and eager to avoid the chore of adapting to an entirely new note-taking paradigm.

And maybe, just maybe, that’s why its new-yet-familiar approach is striking such a chord.