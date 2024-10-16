Experiences reimagined: Data and AI as catalysts for scaling creativity and innovation

BY Billy Seabrook for IBM Consulting6 minute read

A few weeks ago, all eyes were on the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the U.S. Open. While more than 1 million fans were able to witness the unique spectacle of the tournament in person, millions more kept tabs via the U.S. Open app and website. And partnering with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to track the action and deliver an immersive and personalized digital fan experience across two weeks, 22 courts, 254 matches, and 7 million data points was IBM.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing experience, product, and service design beyond what was once imaginable. And this was on full display this year at the U.S. Open. IBM Consulting has worked side by side with the USTA for more than three decades to elevate its fan experience. “The digital experience of the U.S. Open is of enormous importance to our global fans, and therefore to us,” says Kirsten Corio, chief commercial officer at the USTA. “That means we need to constantly innovate to meet the modern demands of tennis fans, anticipating their needs but also surprising them with new and unexpected experiences.”

Data and AI are key to designing and delivering those demands. Using IBM watsonx, an AI and data platform built for business, and powerful AI models, including IBM Granite, IBM enhanced existing app features such as SlamTracker—the premier scoring application for the U.S. Open that features AI-generated match previews and recaps—and added new ones like Match Reports, AI-generated post-match summaries that are designed to get fans quickly up to speed and use AI commentary, which adds AI-generated spoken analysis to match highlights. Beyond enabling a highly curated fan experience, IBM automated key workflows to greatly enhance the USTA editorial team’s capabilities and drive productivity gains. Over the first two days of the U.S. Open, the AI content engine produced nearly half of the content that was created for the entire tournament. With the help of generative AI, the USTA editorial team produced 64 match reports on the first day—a productivity boost of more than 300% compared with 2023. These kinds of tangible benefits are driving organizations of all types, across all industries, to accelerate AI adoption to transform their customer and employee experiences to amplify innovation, unlock creativity, and boost productivity.

Beyond the U.S. Open: Generative AI’s profound impact on experience design Recent findings from the IBM Institute for Business Value highlight the significance that executive leaders place on refining the customer experience. In fact, it ranked as the top business priority for the next two years for respondents. While that aspiration is not new, generative AI has paved the way for organizations to finally achieve their goal of hyper-personalization at scale. More than half (57%) of survey respondents cited generative AI as the most disruptive force impacting how experiences will be designed moving forward.

Marketers are fully embracing generative AI as well: 28% of those surveyed are already using it to help with customer segmentation, and similar percentages are adopting it for workflow automation (23%) and marketplace research (22%). And its impact is only going to grow—these percentages are expected to swell to 70% within a year, and the same survey found that the majority of organizations predict they’ll use generative AI to enhance experiences by 2025. IBM is itself an early adopter, and we’ve seen early tangible benefits. In 2023 we conducted a content creation pilot using Adobe Firefly. The pilot resulted in 26 times higher customer engagement, an 80% reduction in content creation spend, and a 77% decrease in email creation time. There are countless other examples of generative AI’s positive impacts on experience design. But it’s the ability to drive purposeful innovation and transformational change with this technology that could be the difference between success and failure for every enterprise. This requires a fundamental shift in how companies innovate, work, and prioritize business design. Competitive differentiation relies on putting the needs of the user and the business at the heart of AI-driven transformation.

The essentials of generative AI-fueled experience innovation AI is designed to help organizations unlock new streams of business value, but to do so effectively, it’s essential to prepare for obstacles and have a plan in place for moving forward. As organizations shift from experimentation to scaling AI for productivity and experience innovation, keep these three recommendations in mind: 1. Design is important.

Good experience design drives business success (or in the words of former IBM chairman and CEO Thomas J. Watson Jr.: “Good design is good business.”). In our recent report on evolving experiences in the age of AI, those who are recognized for superior product or service design have reported up to 42% higher rates of revenue growth than other organizations. More and more, companies will be tasked with harnessing AI’s potential to drive value, but leaders must navigate the technological and cultural challenges as well. Risk-taking will be necessary to maintain a competitive edge, but nearly 80% of executives surveyed in the same report believe that generative AI’s risks will necessitate higher project involvement among their designers. AI is happening for your designers, not to them, and striking this balance will result in more value for the entire organization. 2. Methodology matters.

Your strategic approach toward value orchestration is key. Companies should strive to adhere to methodologies that are focused on tangible returns and promote iterative testing that leads to true optimization. Value orchestration is both an art and a science, and it’s critical to maintain a strategic focus and use generative AI to accelerate processes. Avoid “random acts of AI” and build a prioritized set of use cases that you can tackle through a test-learn-scale-optimize approach. By focusing on value first, you’ll drive innovation and successfully reap the benefits of generative AI–based experiences. 3. Data is key.

Data is the bedrock upon which effective AI models are built. Custom data sets will help foster unique competitive advantages, and institutions are starting to recognize the importance of transitioning away from generic templates toward proprietary data. With a strong data foundation, you can differentiate your brand and personalize your users’ experiences in a way that sets your organization apart. Foundation models are powerful, but meaningful business outcomes are better achieved when they are trained on high-quality data—like IBM and the USTA partnered to do. The time and effort associated with building these models means fewer organizations are currently using them (just 24%), but more than 72% say they will use proprietary models by the end of the year and 99% expect to build their own after 2024. Without well-tuned and secure models, efforts to deliver personalized experiences at scale may fall short of expectations.

Data and AI as catalysts for experience design Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally transform business as we know it, and experience and product design are areas where exceptional promise is evident. AI will help designers and marketers make hyper-personalization a reality, as companies look to build trust and deepen relationships with their customers. You’ll be tasked with harnessing AI’s potential in experience design—responsibly—while upholding brand standards and driving innovation. This may seem like a daunting task, but it is a necessary one. By using these tools to become catalysts for change, businesses across every industry can drive previously unattainable levels of business value.