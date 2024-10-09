Celeb stylist Law Roach launches School of Style online-learning platform

BY Yasmin Gagne2 minute read

In March 2023, Law Roach took to Instagram and announced his retirement from celebrity styling. Though he would continue to work with certain stars—most notably, Zendaya on her Challengers press tour outfits—Roach wanted to step back from his frenetic job as a stylist for stars including Celine Dion and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Today, he reemerged with a new business, an online learning platform called School of Style, intended to help aspiring stylists navigate the exclusive and opaque fashion industry. “It’s the next phase of my career,” says Roach, who will serve as chief creative officer for the platform. His semi-retirement, he explains, made him realize that he wanted to share his career experience and help others get their start in a notoriously difficult industry. The new School of Style The program is a revamp of the original School of Style, which started in 2008 as a two-day course under owners and stylists Luke Storey and Lauren Messiah. That in-person class cost $5,000, and participants also had to cover their room and board in Los Angeles or New York for the duration of the class. Roach and Kent Belden, founder and CEO of talent agency The Only Agency, acquired the company for an undisclosed amount last year. In the years leading up to this acquisition, School of Style grossed annual sales in the low seven-figures. Roach and Belden, who now serves as CEO, have revamped the curriculum with a goal of making the program more accessible and more practical. The new program is eight weeks long and instruction is online. Roach says this will allow aspiring stylists from around the country to access it without worrying about additional costs.

“When I started my career, in 2014, I knew so many people trying to get into the [fashion styling] industry who had taken School of Style courses. I considered doing it myself, but it was too expensive,” Roach says. “I asked a couple of people who had taken it to send me their notes, so I got a piece of it without paying for it.” He also hopes the $2,500 tuition will be more affordable for students. Enrollment will open in November, with the first cohort of students starting the class in January 2025. [Photo: courtesy School of Style] Beyond the velvet ropes The curriculum will connect students with real-world experts, giving them an opportunity to build their network and get a foot in the door as they learn styling tricks. In addition to master classes on styling, students can take classes to help with their finances. “Financial literacy is so important,” Roach explains. “When I first started, I thought I had an incredible first year. But nobody had ever told me to save a certain amount to pay taxes and I ended up getting in trouble. I want to help people who are freelancers or independent contractors protect themselves financially.” Other skills the program will develop include branding and developing a social media presence, to help students promote themselves and attract work.