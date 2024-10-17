How “synthetic respondents” are transforming consumer research

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

For more than 100 years, the name Nielsen has been synonymous with consumer data. Today, NielsenIQ (NIQ) is in the business of collecting and measuring all manner of information on consumers—from their buying behaviors to what’s influencing their spending decisions—through online surveys or face-to-face interviews.

These days, however, the company is also leaning on a more high-tech approach to collecting data: They’re asking robots. More specifically, NIQ—which spun off from the main Nielsen entity in 2021—is pioneering a new way of measuring consumer sentiment by training AI on huge troves of its internal data to effectively create their own pool of what the company calls “synthetic respondents.” While synthetic respondents aren’t a replacement for human feedback, they provide a tool for the preliminary understanding of ideas and concepts and how they might perform. “It’s enabling us to create these personas that simulate and replicate [human] behaviors with a high degree of fidelity,” says Ramon Melgarejo, NielsenIQ’s president of strategic analytics and insights. Melgarejo’s remarks were part of a one-on-one “fireside chat” session during the recent Fast Company Innovation Festival, presented by NIQ. Conversing with FastCo Works executive editor Ben Baer, Melgarejo discussed how synthetic respondents are opening up big opportunities in product development along with the challenges of working with AI-generated consumers. Here are three takeaways from their conversation. 1. It’s all about the data.

NielsenIQ connects an estimated 60 billion data points from consumers every day. This huge volume enables the company to give its customers powerful insights as they develop new products.

Internally, NIQ is continually looking for new ways to leverage the data it collects. After all, it possesses vast stores of information from consumers about how they think they’re going to behave—and even more data showing how consumers actually behave in the market. Surprisingly, it turns out that consumers aren’t necessarily the most reliable predictors of their own behavior, which helped give birth to the concept of synthetic respondents. “You start thinking, How do we unlock the power of this [information]?” Melgarejo said. “And that’s where AI comes in.” NielsenIQ’s consumer data became the building blocks of these synthetic respondents. The company’s R&D team built a rapid prototype within 12 weeks, and Melgarejo and his team have been fine-tuning it in recent months. “We knew that it was a nut we would eventually crack,” he said. “We didn’t think we’d crack it quite as fast as we did.” 2. AI helps to fill in the blanks.

With every new iteration, NIQ’s synthetic respondents are delivering new insights and opening new doors for the company and its customers. In general, synthetic respondents are being used for specific use cases in market research and data analytics as companies try to home in on what makes certain market segments tick. They can play a crucial role in helping to fill in the blanks when traditional surveys aren’t able to deliver the information that will help companies bring new products to market.

That could mean building a population of respondents that represents a broad demographic range or a super narrow range of, say, well-heeled consumers interested in high-end watches and Maseratis. “With synthetic respondents, you can ultimately re-create those populations,” he said. “In essence, it’s a cheat code. It allows [companies] to go faster and deeper and more granular when they need to better understand a specific target category or segment.” 3. In consumer research, speed matters.

How are NielsenIQ’s customers using these synthetic respondents? One key use case is as a tool to help focus ideas in the early stages of the innovation cycle. Consider the traditional market research process where surveys are sent into the field, then all the data is collected and analyzed. That time-consuming (and resource-intensive) process can be sharply whittled down with synthetic respondents, which gives analysts the ability to run and rerun research virtually without limits. “You can go through iterations of testing in which you’re evaluating an idea and the evolution of that idea within a matter of minutes,” Melgarejo said. “So, within an hour, for example, you can conduct 10 different experiments, whereas before it would’ve taken you six months to do something of that order of scale.”

