‘I’m in a McLaren in the pouring rain’: Jack Doherty’s McLaren crash, explained

A YouTuber sent his $200,000 McLaren skidding into a guardrail on a livestream, appearing to look down at his phone while driving in the rain.

Jack Doherty was recording a livestream on Kick when the crash occurred, with a clip of the stream circulating online showing the 20 year-old shouting out “No, no, no!” as he lost control and crashed the car on a busy motorway. More than 185,000 people were viewing Doherty’s Kick stream at the time of the crash, TMZ reported.

A video posted on Doherty’s X account showed the internet personality continuing to film as bystanders help break open the driver’s side window. He can be heard asking one of them to hold his camera as he gets out of the wrecked vehicle. As for his passenger, another clip that recirculated online showed Doherty concerned about his wrecked car while thrusting the camera upon his still-bleeding cameraman and telling him, “Michael, here. Michael, do you have your—film on that phone, too.”

In a YouTube video posted on his channel in June 2023, Doherty revealed that he purchased the McLaren for $202,850, less than a month after also purchasing a Lamborghini and a Tesla. While driving his brand-new car for the first time, Doherty said he’s going to “crash this car, mark my words.”