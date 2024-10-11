Who gets to own ‘America’ online?

The handle @America is a valuable account name on any social media network—and in many cases, it’s also become a right-wing calling card.

As the presidential election looms, America and its imagery have become increasingly partisan. That’s especially true online, where @USA on Instagram and @America on X post increasingly alt-right content. Meanwhile, the “patriot” accounts of Facebook are frequently shaming liberals, and the flag emoji has grown into a Trumpist symbol.

Across the U.S., patriotism is on the decline. At the time of Donald Trump’s election in 2016, 81% of Americans considered themselves “extremely” or “very proud” of America, per Gallup. Now, it sits at 67%. Both Trump and Kamala Harris have used loving their country as a campaign tactic. But, when it comes to America-themed accounts online, the right tends to dominate.

For so many, these online spaces are the closest there is to a “town hall,” a free space to think and form political opinions. If the right owns “America,” how can we have a fair debate?