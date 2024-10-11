Who gets to own ‘America’ online?

The handle @America is a valuable account name on any social media network—and in many cases, it’s also become a right-wing calling card.
As the presidential election looms, America and its imagery have become increasingly partisan. That’s especially true online, where @USA on Instagram and @America on X post increasingly alt-right content. Meanwhile, the “patriot” accounts of Facebook are frequently shaming liberals, and the flag emoji has grown into a Trumpist symbol.
Across the U.S., patriotism is on the decline. At the time of Donald Trump’s election in 2016, 81% of Americans considered themselves “extremely” or “very proud” of America, per Gallup. Now, it sits at 67%. Both Trump and Kamala Harris have used loving their country as a campaign tactic. But, when it comes to America-themed accounts online, the right tends to dominate.
For so many, these online spaces are the closest there is to a “town hall,” a free space to think and form political opinions. If the right owns “America,” how can we have a fair debate?
The right’s influencer of an online “America”
The Instagram handle @USA, which has more than one million followers, started innocuously enough. Its first post dates back to 2022, in commemoration of 9/11. And yet, just a year later, the account started posting clips of Trump triumphantly entering a UFC arena and AI-generated images of Trump surrounded by women (caption: his “rizz was so powerful”). Now, the account’s story is clogged with Elon Musk reposts and links to merch from the controversial pro-Trump advocacy group Turning Point USA.
Instagram’s other generic “patriotic” account, @America, attempts to remain nonpartisan. That is, if you ignore who the account is following (Dana White, Joe Rogan, and the list goes on). Even as it posts gloried videos of bald eagles, the account’s comments are flooded by Trump supporters. On videos restoring flags, users comment about their other favorite flag: The Trump one. In a video honoring lost American soldiers, commenters railed not only against Biden, but against small Bud Light cans in the clip.
On Facebook, @Patriot posts videos of the waving American flag—and writes about “Scamala Harris.” @GreatAmericanPatriots creates graphics to call out some favorite liberal favorites. In just one day, Jack Smith was “OBLITERATED” and Barack Obama proved himself a “LOSER!,” per their account. Facebook groups are among the largest strongholds of patriotism-cum-Trumpism. Groups at “Proud to Be an American” sport thousands of members, while throwing around alt-right items.