FEMA has $20 billion in disaster funding. Extreme weather means that isn’t nearly enough

BY Adele Peters4 minute read

Thirteen days after Hurricane Helene hit Florida and left a trail of destruction across multiple states, Hurricane Milton might be even worse. With an ultra-hot Gulf of Mexico, another major storm could follow that. On the West Coast, record heat in California is raising the risk of wildfires this month.

Meanwhile, FEMA is stretched thin: Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the agency didn’t have enough money in the Disaster Relief Fund to make it through the hurricane season. And with hundreds of FEMA staff on the ground in North Carolina (along with thousands of other federal workers), the agency is also struggling with a shortage of employees to manage the likely aftermath of Milton. The disaster response agency wasn’t designed for the reality of climate change. “The trend is very clear that we’re experiencing more of these extremely costly disasters,” says Kristina Dahl, a senior climate scientist at the nonprofit Union of Concerned Scientists. Last year, a record 28 major weather and climate disasters in the U.S. caused at least $92.9 billion in damage. Every year since 2020 has had at least 18 billion-dollar-plus disasters. In the 1980s, there were fewer than eight per year. It’s also more likely now that one major disaster immediately follows another, or that more than one major disaster might happen at the same time.

A FEMA response team member works with a guard member at Crooked Creek Fire Department in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Old Fort, North Carolina. [Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images] The amount of money in the Disaster Relief Fund—$20 billion this year, intended to cover emergencies like these—is now rarely enough. (The estimated cost of Helene alone is more than $38 billion, a significant portion of which FEMA will help cover.) The fund “just isn’t built to handle catastrophes of the size of Hurricane Helene,” says Jeffrey Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University’s climate school. “There will inevitably be an emergency supplemental bill when Congress chooses to return.” The amount that’s spent in this type of emergency bill far outweighs what’s spent in the official Disaster Relief Fund. In a new study, not yet published, Schlegelmilch and a colleague added up how much. It was challenging to find the numbers, since the money comes from different sources. But the research showed that supplemental federal spending on disasters can be well over $100 billion a year. “We’re spending a hell of a lot more money than we realized on disasters,” Schlegelmilch says. If Congress set aside the right amount of money at one time, he argues that it would be harder to ignore the scale of the cost. “I think if the public saw that number, that there would be potentially more of an outcry for preparedness,” he says.

Studies suggest that every dollar spent to make a community more resilient—through stronger homes and infrastructure, better land use planning, and other investments—can save that community 13 times more money when a disaster later hits. FEMA has started to do more of this work. Last year, its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program gave out $1 billion in grants to help communities better prepare. In California’s Napa County, for example, where there have been 26 wildfires in less than a decade, the funding supports a new program to manage fuel, improve evacuation routes, and secure drinking water. Danville, a low-income town in Arkansas, is using the funding to build a tornado shelter next to an elementary school. In Depue, Illinois, where severe flooding in a past storm damaged a wastewater treatment plant in the flood plain and caused raw sewage to fill local basements, the program is helping build a new plant in a safer location and new green space in the flood plain. Dozens of other projects are underway. FEMA is “also instrumental in things like buyout programs, so that we’re not just repeatedly building and rebuilding in the same place,” says Dahl. “But I do think that we need to be thinking about FEMA’s role in more proactive resilience building so that places aren’t facing such a scale of destruction with these extreme events.” Right now, only around 6% of FEMA spending after disasters goes to resilience work like the BRIC grants. The agency could arguably also do more to push states and local governments to update building codes and make other changes to reduce the impact of future disasters.