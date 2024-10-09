Sustainability isn’t extreme, it’s common sense

BY Jim Greffet2 minute read

Many things are debatable in the world of business. From how we meet our customers’ needs to how we improve the bottom line, there’s likely more than one route to get there. However, I believe all leaders can agree that an organization must have a solid foundation that provides resilience and stability in the face of the challenges all businesses confront. Sustainable business practices are the heart of this foundation. Yet, this concept and approach to business has been put under a microscope in the recent past.

Look beyond terminology ESG (environmental, social, and governance) has become a polarized term—so much so that many businesses have stopped using the acronym for fear of alienating certain stakeholders. For example, research shows that in Q4 2023 earnings calls, S&P 500 companies used the term ESG significantly less than they had in Q2 2019. But regardless of what we call it—ESG, sustainability, stakeholder capitalism, or corporate responsibility—running a business responsibly and ethically for the long run is a good approach. In fact, if we look at it through a pragmatic lens, sustainability reflects how a company does what it does, with a focus on customers, employees, broader stakeholders, and the planet. Sustainability is not an extreme concept, nor should it be controversial or polarizing. Simply put, it’s good for everyone involved. Think for the long term: How sustainability helps fulfill our purpose It’s important for companies to set attainable, long-term sustainability goals not only to establish a solid foundation, but to create a clear and well-defined path for a company’s future. The impact of sustainability goes far beyond the product or service a company provides; it ultimately helps to improve and maintain a company’s overall long-term success in several ways.

