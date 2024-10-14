Elevating the office experience

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

As companies continue to redefine the role of the physical office, the focus has shifted toward creating dynamic, experience-driven environments. No longer just a place to get work done, today’s office is a hub for creativity, collaboration, and connection, evolving into a space designed to enrich employees’ lives both professionally and personally.

Convene, a global hospitality company that designs and operates flexible office spaces and event venues, recently hosted a panel discussion at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on how the workplace is changing. Four experts shared their thoughts about how businesses can build more engaging work environments—and what the future of the office could look like. Here are three takeaways from the conversation. (Scroll to the bottom to watch the entire panel discussion.) 1. Create inviting, multipurpose workplaces.

The role of the office is evolving beyond a static place to house a desk and a computer. Companies are now creating inviting spaces where employees can thrive in all aspects of their lives. Whether it’s work, socializing, or self-care, modern offices should aim to support the whole person, said Megan Foster, managing director of the LINE, the Ned US, and Saguaro hotels. In fact, in today’s hybrid world, an inviting workplace doesn’t have to be tied to a particular employer. For instance, Foster’s hotels offer club spaces that go beyond typical workplaces by allowing people to work, network, attend events, or even hit the gym, all in one setting. “A lot of our places feel very residential, so they’re comfortable—it’s not a traditional office setting,” she said. “You’re not sitting at a board table; you’re sitting in a chair with your laptop, and you don’t know who’s next to you.”

Whether it’s a traditional office space or a coworking space in a hotel, making it work for workers requires paying careful attention to design. Bahram Akradi, CEO of Life Time, said that process starts with the physical design, from geometry of space to the colors and the lighting to match the energy of the people working there. It also extends to social design, such as the types of programming that foster collaborations. “All of that has to come together in a homogeneous way,” Akradi said. 2. Design spaces that reflect company culture.

Beautiful design alone isn’t enough to create an effective workspace. Spaces need to reflect the values and culture of an organization so employees want to use them. “There’s nothing worse than walking into a space that’s beautifully designed but empty,” said Ryan Simonetti, Convene’s CEO and cofounder. “We’ve seen so many of these empty spaces doing nothing for anyone.” Instead, the physical space should act as a mirror of the company’s identity. “Space is the body language of an organization,” Simonetti said. “Whether it’s where your team works, the meetings you host, or even the membership clubs you frequent, it’s a reflection of your company and a pillar of the culture you’re building.”

By integrating branding, values, and culture into the physical space, companies can make their offices aesthetically pleasing and energizing. Embedding cultural touchpoints—technology setups, spaces with food, thoughtfully curated programming—companies can create spaces that draw people in. “When the brand shows up, the people show up, and when the people show up, there’s energy, life, and love,” Simonetti said. 3. Balance the social and the professional.

Offices aren’t just places for churning out work; they’re spaces where connections are made and communities are built. For many remote and hybrid workers, social interaction has become a scarce commodity. The challenge is to create environments that provide those opportunities for connection, whether in person or virtually. For remote and hybrid teams, providing access to diverse programming is essential to keeping employees engaged and connected. To this end, Foster and her team created “NED Talk,” a series of programming on topics ranging from women in tech to whiskey tasting. “We want to make sure all our members and guests feel like there’s a value add and there’s something that can interest them,” she said.