How a Cold War plan to stop nuclear proliferation could protect the world from an AI arms race

BY Ash Jogalekar and Charles Oppenheimer10 minute read

As Mark Twain said, “History doesn’t often repeat itself, but it does rhyme.” We are fortunate that it does, because it means we can use lessons from the past at least as a rough guide to the present. The lessons can be lifesaving—literally—when we apply them to existential risks, of which the three biggest ones in our present time are climate change, weapons of mass destruction, and artificial intelligence.

Of these three, AI must be singled out for the disproportionate amount of attention it has received recently. Triggered by breakthrough developments in the field of generative AI, especially large language models, interest has skyrocketed from both the private sector and government; the global AI market accrued 143 billion dollars of funding in 2023, a significant uptick from 90 billion dollars in 2022. Much of this breathless interest comes from the promise of AI to revolutionize almost every aspect of modern life. From analyzing medical tests to crafting legal briefs to helping to writers and artists create new works of art, no human activity seems immune to the potential benefits of AI. The new AI arms race But along with the promise also come the perils. Because of the potential of AI to transform modern life, an arms race has been set off between countries, especially the United States and China, to see who can harness the power of AI in the fastest, most efficient manner. More specifically, both countries have been going to great lengths to strengthen and corral the two pillars on which AI technology depends—the large amounts of data needed to train the models and the large amounts of computing power (including the chips) needed to crunch the calculations.

This new arms race arises in significant part due to the military potential of AI. The same AI that can be used in smart labs to analyze medical tests or synthesize drugs can be used on battlefields to better discriminate enemy soldiers from your own and to improve the efficiency of targeting enemy assets. The country that can most efficiently utilize AI in both civilian and military applications will have a significant edge in dictating the world order. But perhaps the biggest dangers of AI come from what it could transform into in the future. Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is when AI systems become self-aware and make their own decisions, acting in ways that go beyond and are even counter to the goals that their human creators have programmed into them. While an AI with human-level intelligence is still a distant dream, the striking, completely unexpected progress made by large language models and related systems in the last few years makes the concerns of sudden, unexpected jumps in AI capabilities in the future not unreasonable. Given the potential for AGI and the race between countries to harness it for both constructive and destructive purposes, the question of AI safety and regulation has become as important as the development of the technology itself. Both because of the speed with which the developments are taking place and the fundamental unpredictability of the technology, we feel we are in virgin territory. And yet, alluding to the Twain quote above, we are not. A proposal crafted almost eighty years ago could be our guiding star in navigating this brave new world.

Expand to continue reading ↓