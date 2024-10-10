The inside story of Roku’s TV program

Ten years ago, streaming stick maker Roku released its first smart TVs in partnership with Hisense and TCL, two Chinese TV manufacturers that few had heard of in the U.S. at that time. In the years since, Roku has become the domestic smart TV market leader. Its hardware partners have become household names, and sold millions of units to U.S. consumers.
Getting to that point was anything but easy, as I learned during a recent conversation with Roku’s VP of retail strategy Chris Larson and Roku TV VP of business development Tom McFarland. The two actually started this journey together on different sides of the table—McFarland was hired by Roku to get its smart TV program off the ground, and Larson was working for TCL to help the company expand into the States until he eventually joined Roku two years ago.
In our conversation, they recalled countless trips to China, haggling over TV remote designs, and coping with the stress that is today’s TV business.
‘What do you know about TVs?’
When McFarland joined in early 2013, Roku was still a very different company. Four years before its eventual IPO, the startup had just a few hundred employees, and was best known for its streaming pucks and sticks. Convincing TV manufacturers to team up wasn’t easy, McFarland said during our conversation.
“We were talking to everybody in the TV industry,” he recalled. ”We got a lot of skeptical looks, a lot of doubters. They were asking a lot of questions. You’re a streaming company. What do you know about TVs?”
When Roku eventually talked to TCL and Hisense, it quickly became clear that this was a perfect match. Here were two massive Chinese companies in need of a partner that could help them expand to North America. “They had absolutely zero brand recognition here in the U.S.,” McFarland said.
What’s more, Chinese manufacturers were also used to different market dynamics. “We were really good at hardware, but really bad at user experience and software,” Larson said about those early days at TCL. That wasn’t as much of a problem in other markets—after all, it was still early days for smart TVs and streaming in general—but would have been a big issue in the U.S. sooner or later.