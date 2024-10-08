An egg recall linked to deadly salmonella in multiple states is growing: Check your cartons right now

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded its current egg recall from Milo’s Poultry Farms to its highest level, Class I , meaning the eggs may cause “serious adverse health consequences or death” if contaminated with salmonella.

Wisconsin-based Milo’s Poultry Farms has recalled eggs from two brands, Milo’s Poultry Farms and Tony’s Fresh Market, with “best by” dates of October 12, 2024, and sooner. The recall, which was issued in early September, includes over 345,000 eggs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 65 people across nine states have been infected, with two dozen people hospitalized. In addition to the states where the eggs were distributed (Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan), people in California, Utah, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, and Virginia also got ill.

The recall was initiated last month after samples collected during an inspection of the farm’s packing facility and poultry house detected salmonella enteritidis.