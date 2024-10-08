An egg recall linked to deadly salmonella in multiple states is growing: Check your cartons right now

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded its current egg recall from Milo’s Poultry Farms to its highest level, Class I, meaning the eggs may cause “serious adverse health consequences or death” if contaminated with salmonella.
Wisconsin-based Milo’s Poultry Farms has recalled eggs from two brands, Milo’s Poultry Farms and Tony’s Fresh Market, with “best by” dates of October 12, 2024, and sooner. The recall, which was issued in early September, includes over 345,000 eggs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 65 people across nine states have been infected, with two dozen people hospitalized. In addition to the states where the eggs were distributed (Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan), people in California, Utah, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, and Virginia also got ill.
The recall was initiated last month after samples collected during an inspection of the farm’s packing facility and poultry house detected salmonella enteritidis.
Salmonella can cause serious and even fatal infections. According to the CDC, symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection, and last four to seven days. They include diarrhea, fever, and stomachaches. Young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk. However, some people don’t show or experience symptoms for weeks after infection.
What to do with eggs on the recall list
Here’s what the CDC recommends:
- Do not eat any recalled eggs. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe salmonella symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees F
- Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration
You can read more information on the CDC’s Salmonella page.