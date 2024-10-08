Why 14 state attorneys general are suing TikTok

Fourteen attorneys general sued TikTok on Tuesday, alleging that the company created an intentionally addictive app that harmed young people and misrepresented the effectiveness of its safety tools.

The bipartisan coalition, each filing separate suits in their own state jurisdiction, is working “to stop TikTok from using these harmful and exploitative tactics,” a press release said. They’re also seeking to impose financial penalties and to collect damages for users that have allegedly been harmed.

The group includes the attorneys general of New York, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

The suits follow a number of previous legal actions against the extremely popular social media app, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance. The U.S. government in April called for the app, which boasts more than 170 million monthly American users, to be banned in the country next year unless it is sold.