Here’s what the Google Play lawsuit ruling means for Android users

Epic Games scored a massive victory against Google Monday, when the judge overseeing the case issued his final ruling, ordering the company to largely open up its Google Play app store to competition for the next three years.

The ruling essentially ticked off every item on Epic’s wish list and it has the potential to permanently change the Android-app market experience. It was the cherry on top of last December’s jury ruling, which found Google Play acted as an illegal monopoly.

What does Judge James Donato’s ruling mean for Android users, though? And when will they start to see changes? Here’s what you need to know.

When will I start to see changes to the Android app marketplace?

The injunction is scheduled to go into effect on November 1 and run through 2027. Google, however, has announced plans to appeal the ruling, which it hopes will delay enforcement.