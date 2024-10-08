Here’s what the Google Play lawsuit ruling means for Android users

Epic Games scored a massive victory against Google Monday, when the judge overseeing the case issued his final ruling, ordering the company to largely open up its Google Play app store to competition for the next three years.
The ruling essentially ticked off every item on Epic’s wish list and it has the potential to permanently change the Android-app market experience. It was the cherry on top of last December’s jury ruling, which found Google Play acted as an illegal monopoly.
What does Judge James Donato’s ruling mean for Android users, though? And when will they start to see changes? Here’s what you need to know.
When will I start to see changes to the Android app marketplace?
The injunction is scheduled to go into effect on November 1 and run through 2027. Google, however, has announced plans to appeal the ruling, which it hopes will delay enforcement.
“The Epic verdict missed the obvious: Apple and Android clearly compete. We will appeal and ask the courts to pause implementing the remedies to maintain a consistent and safe experience for users and developers as the legal process moves forward,” said Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice president of regulatory affairs at Google, in a blog post.
What did the judge rule?
Judge Donato’s ruling effectively takes down the walled garden in the Google Play store. For the next three years, the company will have to open its app store up to competition, including rival third-party apps.
In addition, Android developers will be allowed to link to and tell users about alternate ways to pay both from within the Play Store and externally. App makers will also be able to set their own prices for apps and won’t be forced to use Google Play Billing on apps distributed via the Play Store. Additionally, Google is prohibited from incentivizing app makers (via financial or other means) to launch exclusively on the Play Store or to not launch on other systems.